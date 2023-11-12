Content creator Mr Macaroni had bagged a doctorate degree in creative writing at Cornerstone University

He splashed pictures of his achievements on social media and thanked the management of the institution

Fans have reacted to the pictures and congratulated him for his laudable feat

Congratulations have poured in for skit maker Debo Adebayo, who just earned an honorary doctorate from Cornerstone University Ibadan.

The actor and content creator who clocked 30 a few months ago and shared some emotional messages took to Instagram to display photos taken during his award ceremony.

In the photos, he was wearing a graduation gown and was smiling at the man who presented his certificate. He also took pictures with some top officers of the university.

On of his colleagues and close friend Kiki was also present at the ceremony.

Mr Macaroni encourages his fans

In the caption of his post, Mr Macaroni thanked the institution's management for the honour and noted that millions of people are busy pursuing their dreams. He encouraged them not to stop or relent, for they would be rewarded soon.

See the pictures of his ceremony here:

How Nigerians reacted to Mr Macaroni's achievement

Netizens have reacted to the photos of Mr Marconi as he bagged a doctorate. Here are some of the comments below.

@stevebabaeko:

"Congratulations!"

@akahnnani:

"Congratulations my guy!! "

@kemz_mama:

"Congratulations Doc Daddy Wa ."

@olumideoworu':

"Is there a Dr in the house?! Yes there is!"

@onaziogenyi:

"Congratulations you are doing well."

@bustlineyetunde

"How we go wash am oo. Congratulations darling.."

@woliagba_ayoajewole

"Welcome to the club Doki Oloye. Congratulations bro.."

@biolabayo1h"

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations my love."

@officialbovi"

"Congratulations my bro You deserve this and more."

Ghanaian actress bags doctorate degree, displays certificate on TikTok

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Nana Ama McBrown had bagged a doctorate and had to show off on the social networking app.

She wore her graduation gown and held her certificate as she smiled at the camera.

Her achievement further solidified her status as one of the most sought-after actresses in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

