Actress Toyin Abraham has shared what she would do when Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla holds her wedding in Lagos, Nigeria

She noted that she would abandon her heels for slippers and move around the hall attending to guests and Iyabo

The Alakada movie star also opened up about what she would do to some guests, and it spurred massive comments

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi revealed her plans when her older colleague Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla gets married to her husband and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the Alakada Bad and Boujee star, she would wear slippers and perambulate in the event hall looking for what is not lost.

Toyin Abraham reveals her plans at Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's Lagos wedding. Image credit: @toyin_abraham, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

She added that she would be whispering in Iyabo's ears and act like the celebrant can't do without her or she (Toyin) knew her more than other people in the hall.

Toyin Abraham's plan for Iyabo-Ojo's daughter's wedding

In her Instagram post, Toyin said that she would ask the guests if they had eaten, including the ones she did not wish to give food to.

Priscilla has done her Islamic wedding with her husband in Tanzania. Her traditional wedding in Nigeria is expected to have the crème de la crème in society at the party.

Iyabo Ojo usually turns up at her colleagues and friends' events. Hence, many fans have noted that it was time for the 47-year-old actress' friends to replicate her gesture.

Reactions to Toyin-Abraham's plan for Priscilla's wedding

Check out some of the reactions as Toyin Abraham shared what she would do at Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's Lagos wedding below:

@reginachukwu commented:

"Ode ni e Toyin. I remember at the her mum's burial, that was exactly what you did and when you brought in bags of fresh pepper to share to everyone I lost it."

@enioluwaofficial reacted:

"That’s my job Aunty Toyin, please you have to find another work o."

@bianca_ugowanne noted:

"I forgot my hair at your place mama. Please give me a day to come pick it up. That’s the hair I’ll be wearing to the wedding with you. Thank you and God bless. Love you."

@adeolaawokoya stated:

"Nikukuru you wii ganusi for attention, ba? Anything Yetunde says, she does. Don’t kuku wear slippers cause you won’t be able to walk faster!"

@toskeltravels_ said:

"lol. Tanzania 🇹🇿 Inlaw don kuku know say Lagos In-law okere."

@lovely.babe42 commented:

"This too gorgeous, full picture dey my woman?"

@titilopeodubanjo reacted:

"Sha be coming to ask me whether I dey okay, and dat is okay o."

Toyin Abraham warns Iyabo Ojo over her dressing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo trended for days for her stunning looks at movie premieres and how she turned up for her colleagues.

This time, she rocked a daunting outfit to the premiere of filmmaker Jade Osiberu's movie Christmas in Lagos.

Her attire wowed her fans and colleagues, and Toyin Abraham warned her about it as she plans to attend her movie premiere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng