A video has captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania

She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identity for her luggage

Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo made her fans roll in laughter after a video of how she reacted at the airport surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo, her son, Festus and social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, had travelled to Tanzania in preparation for Priscilla Ojo's wedding taking place this year.

Fans react to iyabo Ojo's video. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris/@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the mother of two was seen at the airport struggling to identify her luggages, which were reportedly up to five.

She was struggling to follow the baggage carousel which had all the bags of travellers at the airport.

Enioluwa laughs at Iyabo Ojo

In the recording, Enioluwa, who had travelled with the actress was heard laughing hard at her.

Iyabo Ojo looked at him once, smiled and continued with the search for her luggages.

Recall that social media had been agog since Iyabo Ojo's daughter got engaged to her Tanzania lover, Juma Jux.

The two families have been exchanging pleasant words about the couple to be, and Iyabo Ojo also gushed over her son-in-law and her family.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Iyabo Ojo's video

Netizens aired her views about the video of the actress at Tanzanian airport. Here are some of the comments below:

@lademie_21:

"Funny woman."

@lailastmatthewdaniel:

"What is funny about this? Are you are that sometimes bags look alike and it is only by inspecting the tags that you can know it's yours. Note...when trying to inspect the carousel doesn't stop for you. What some people do is to sometimes tie a ribbon or something to make it easier to identify. So the woman is doing the right thing...because if she takes another box she can't get it past security."

@thynnaishere:

"This Eni is a yeye boy...see d way he is laughing at her."

@kanoel_fabrics:

"This thing can frustrate ehn. Or when a lot of bags look like your bag."

@promisingstar9418:

"Maybe na only me this country economy dey affect because i don’t see what’s here."

@thesandypreneur:

"You just know someone packed for her. Doings."

Priscilla chills with in-law

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla, who had been in Tanzania, was having a good time with her in-laws.

In the recording, she was sitting down with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone.

The influencer also took out time to hype a little girl, who was dancing to Juma Jux's song that was playing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng