Ruby Ojiakor has shared the promise she made to her daughter after she got married to her new lover

In the post, she also shared an emotional video of what her daughter was to expect from her and her new husband

Fans were moved to tears with her clip, and they shared their take about her wedding which sparked controversy

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has made an assurance to her daughter, weeks after she got married.

Legit.ng had reported that Ruby Ojiakor had married her lover in a traditional ceremony, and her colleagues reacted after seeing pictures and videos from the ceremony.

In her new post, she shared a video she made with her daughter after her wedding to assure her that she would always be there for her.

The movie star gave her daughter a pet name, her royal majesty, and shared how much she loved her.

Ruby Ojiakor's husband carries daughter

In the recording, Ruby's husband also joined them in the video and carried the little girl in his arms.

Ruby Ojiakor remarked that her new man was coming into their lives to add more sunshine to it.

Recall that controversies had trailed Ruby Ojiakor's wedding to her lover. Radiogad called him out and spilled messy details about the actor and moviemaker.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Ruby Ojiakor's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@queenmercyatang:

"I’m not crying. He has perfected it all. This is so beautiful."

@morra_majestic:

"We single mothers dey try sha! One day God will bless us with ours Amen."

@oma_lovelyn:

"Abeg who watch with me over and over."

@amarachiigidimbah:

"Ruby, why did you make me cry, saved the best for the last. I love this video."

@real_elvee:

"So like this, you 3 team up to give us everlasting content. Why not? Our data’s are ready."

@jennifereliogu:

"God bless your home sweetie."

@_.just_prince:

"No this is touching, this marriage will last forever."

@i_amposhlymade:

"Na Ruby dey make me come online these days o! Chai..pls keep the content coming my darling. I'm here for it."

@realcharityasuquo:

"Am genuinely happy for you."

@diana_nyeche:

"Love is a beautiful thing. I can’t believe I almost cried."

Ruby Ojiakor remembers Jnr Pope

Legit.ng had reported that Ruby Ojiakor had marked one-month remembrance of the time she and her colleague, Jnr Pope spent in Ukehe, Enugu state, before his unfortunate passing.

The film star shared a loved-up video they made then, as well as some pictures where they wore matching clothes to mourn the late actor.

Ojiakor said the actor, whom she described as a brother and friend, should continue to rest in peace; a post which sparked reactions.

