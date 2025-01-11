Juma Jux, Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law, to be is already getting set for his wedding with the actress's daughter Priscilla

He shared a video to show the level of preparation he was making for the D-Day, he said it will be the best wedding of the year

Fans were so excited to see how serious Juma Jux was about getting married to Priscilla, they wished him well

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, is excited to be called Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law to be, and he is getting ready to get married to the actress's daughter, Priscilla.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and Priscilla had their engagement in Nigeria. He has since been calling Prsicailla his wife to be publicly in Tanzania.

Fans excited for Priscilla and Juma Jux. Photo credit@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the Ololufe crooner, he said that he was searching for the best venue for the wedding ceremony.

He and his team visited a few places to check out the facilities if it was adequate to receive guests from Nigeria.

According to him, it will be the best wedding ceremony of the year.

Juma Jux shares more video

In the video, he and his team were shown a big hall, and they discussed with the people in charge.

In another clip on his social media page, they were taken to the beachside to see another venue.

The music star discussed with some people in the recording. Juma Jux disclosed that he was still searching for the best place for his Naija people. He also gushed over his upcoming wedding ceremony.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo had spoken glowingly about her daughter's wedding, which will take place both in Nigeria and Tanzania.

See the post here:

What fans said about Juma Jux's video

Reactions have trailed the video that Juma Jux shared about his wedding with Priscilla Ojo. Here are some of the comments below:

@peacesamuela:

"It's going to be a success."

@rebeccaumuturay:

"We can't wait to celebrate our JP'S wedding."

@azeezmujidaty:

"What a beautiful I'm so happy for Queen mother."

@oluremikalejaiye:

"Congratulations and good luck to both."

@mahrufat31:

"Almighty God, please perfect everything concerning the two lovely couple. Bless their home ijn."

@shakitisisi:

"Yes o. We're ready."

@ree_mwaka_ree:

"Woman learn this and have peace you can’t force a man to marry you, when he is ready he wont wait for three years to wife you, in any relationship just enjoy yourself, don’t expect because if he want you as a wife he won’t wait , congratulations in advance jux and pri."

@jointjoint60:

"All praise is due to Allah. May God continue to stand by you in every step you take."

@simeon_patience007:

"Success already, so happy for Queen mother , the hands of the lord will rest on you both."

@elvirakaganda:

"Omg! This wedding is going to be lit. That venue is so expensive and very big for a wedding but probably because of huge guest list that why. Wow! Congratulations on order."

Fans speculate about Priscilla, Juma Jux's relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that fans were not sure that Priscilla was serious about her relationship with Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

After the two wore traditional attires and news went around that they were engaged, their fans shared their take it.

They were of the opinion that Priscilla will never go public with her relationship, except she was close to getting married.

Source: Legit.ng