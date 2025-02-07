Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor is back in the news after she showcased the fancy gifts she got from her father-in-law

Only days after her wedding, Ruby Ojiakor posted a video of how her father-in-law prayed for her and gave her the gifts

The display was met with mixed feelings from netizens with some of them either praying for her or comparing her to Veekee James

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor has showcased the gifts she received from her father-in-law only days after her wedding.

Recall that Ruby and her man, Moc Madu, recently had their traditional wedding ceremony and videos from the occasion were posted online.

In a new development, the Nollywood actress took to Instagram to display how her husband’s family received her by posting a video of the moment her father-in-law gave her some meaningful gifts.

In the heartwarming video, Ruby went down on her knees in front of her father-in-law and her husband. The old man then presented the actress with a roll of fabric and a brand new bible before praying for her.

In the caption of the video Ruby wrote:

“I received the best Gift ever from the best “Father In-love” in the whole world….💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 I love you Daddy”❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless you SIR”🙏.”

Reactions as Ruby Ojiakor flaunts gifts from father-in-law

After Ruby Ojiakor showcased the gifts her father-in-law gave to her on social media, several netizens had things to say about it. While some of them praised the actress and prayed for her marriage, others compared her display to that of celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James.

Read what they had to say:

Yemisipj said:

“Someone has taken over from Veekee James.”

Queenmodestofficial said:

“Ruby is a good person so deserve the best.”

Sommy_of_fash said:

“Veekee James dey learn😂.”

Jaschi_07 wrote:

“They really welcomed her very well into the family. Nice one. Congrats Ruby.”

Lisaogbeifun wrote:

“Some things are better off camera.people will talk no matter what someone does but that doesn’t mean one should give them something to always talk about.most treasures are safe when hidden.congratulations 🎊.”

Queen_annastacyp said:

“Ruby enter house ooooooooo don’t start this thing you want to do enter house oooooo ruby.”

Chybaebi said:

“This online validation she’s looking for,will finish her money o.”

Ikphemijennifer wrote:

“this woman go kneel tire oh, hope say u go finish wetin u start so?”

Olaide_amure commented:

“Ruby e don do abeg😂.”

Kessyvincent said:

“Veekee James can now rest. Her replacement is here.”

Ruby Ojiakor's sister-in-law drags Radiogad

In other news, Legitng reported that Blessing Nkem, the sister-in-law of Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has fired back at Radiogad on social media.

Recall that Radiogad trended after he condemned Ruby’s marriage to Onwa Idemili, aka Mocmadu, whom he accused of being a poor gold digger trying to use the actress to advance his career in Nollywood.

Shortly after Radiogad claimed Ruby Ojiakor was the one who funded their traditional wedding, the actress’ sister-in-law took to social media to shut down the claims of her brother being a poor gold digger.

