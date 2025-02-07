Funke Akindele was in a gloomy mood as she remembered her late mother, two years after her painful demise

The accomplished actress who premiered her blockbuster movie in December 2024 shared a sweet post about her late mum

Amid the mourning post, a call between the actress and her bestie, Eniola Badmus, has been trending

Nothing can be compared to the pain of losing one's mother. Funke Akindele may have lost her mother two years ago, but the pain and memories still linger.

The actress shared a beautiful post about some of her fun moments with her late mother, via her official Instagram handle.

Politician Eniola Badmus encourages her friend Funke Akindele as she mourns late mum. Credit: @funkeakindelejenifa

According to her, it still feels like a dream, and she misses her so much.

Funke wrote:

"Mum❤️❤️❤️. It’s been two years since you left us. It’s still like a dream, my darling mother. I miss you so much!! Keep resting in peace!!! 🥲🥲."

However, another video that has been going viral online showed where Funke was on the phone with her best friend Eniola Badmus who had called to console her.

Their conversation was an unserious one, as Eniola vowed to step into the role of Funke Akindele's mother.

Many console Funke Akindele over late mum

@itskerenkezia_ said:

"Continue to rest in perfect peace beautiful Grandma❤️."

@abisola__gold said:

"God abeg she talk say their mama go greet each other for heaven 😂."

@itskerenkezia_ said:

"She’s proud of you all. Sending love and hugs 🫂❤️ May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

@thenikkymoore said:

"The Lord will continue to strengthen you mama. This pain is forever in the hearts of. We will keep smiling knowing she is with the Lord 🕊️🙏."

@officialeasyfilms said:

"Continue to rest in peace mama dada."

@oreoluwa_khadijat146 said:

"Not her saying she will be like a mom to her."

@oluwatosinolaleyesanyaolu:

"😂😂😂😂😂I love there friendship."

@patienceozokwo said:

"May God continue to console you. Keep making her proud 🙏🏾❤."

Funke Akindele shares success tip mum gave her

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele spoke about the success of her movie Tribe of Judah in an interview.

While on Wazobia Max, she shared one success tip she picked up from her late mum, which has helped define her as a person.

Funke Akindele noted during the interview that you can't achieve anything in life without going through failure or ups and downs.

