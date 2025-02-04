Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor’s sister-in-law, Blessing Nkem, has blasted Radiogad on social media

This came shortly after the media personality accused Ruby’s husband of being a gold digger trying to take advantage of her

Ruby Ojiakor’s sister-in-law shut down Radiogad’s claim by sharing a video of how they welcomed the actress to her husband’s family

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor’s husband, Onwa Idemili aka Mocmadu’s sister, Blessing Nkem, has fired back at Radiogad on social media.

Recall that Radiogad trended after he condemned Ruby’s marriage to Mocmadu whom he accused of being a poor gold digger trying to use the actress to advance his career in Nollywood.

Shortly after Radiogad claimed Ruby Ojiakor was the one who funded their traditional wedding, the actress’ sister-in-law took to social media to shut down the claims of her brother being a poor gold digger.

Nigerians react as Ruby Ojiakor's sister-in-law blasts Radiogad. Photos: @ruby_ojiakor

Source: Instagram

Blessing Nkem shared a video of the lavish display they organised to welcome Ruby Ojiakor to her husband’s house. She captioned the video:

“Did you see how we welcome our wife to her husband’s mansion Radiogad?”

The video showed Ruby dancing with a large group of women in the evening after her traditional wedding party as they led her to her husband’s house. The women in the village laid down their wrappers to form a walkway for the new bride to walk on. See the heartwarming clip below:

Ruby Ojiakor also posted a video on her page of the lavish gifts she received from her in-laws on her traditional wedding day. According to the Nollywood actress, she was told that she was the first bride that all the village women contributed money to buy gifts.

Ruby wrote:

“These beautiful women said I’m the “First Bride they’ve ever in their entire existence contributed money to buy a Gift in my village” 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ honestly I was deeply touched by their words…… Now what does that tell you? Keep your hands clean and be good to everyone around you 🙏Don’t ever look down on anyone pls.”

She also wrote:

“The Love was extremely Massive 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Gifts Choke…..I don’t even know where to start from honestly 🙏.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Ruby Ojiakor’s inlaw replies Radiogad

Ruby Ojiakor and her sister-inlaw’s reaction to claims of her husband, Mocmadu, being a gold digger was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say:

Amakaglory475 said:

“I'm already in love with this sis in law, Adanne doesn't joke with her family❤.”

Anthonia oby Chilozie wrote:

“Respect Any Adanne wey una see ooh they can fight for their sibblings like crazyyyyy.”

Amaka P Whiteberry said:

“Ruby is one of Nollywood's most real beings. no fake zone. once again congratulations to Mr and Mrs Moc Madu. RadioGad if e pain u well well, tell ur Oyibo wife to come repay ur pride price.”

Jennybest Daniel said:

“I pray make God bless me with a good sister in law like you ma … your type is rare to find I respect you 🥰🥰🥰.”

Jnwadiei said:

“God bless you dear sis. this is timely. as they are looking for,the evidence for the person wey papa don bless. they should look further. evidence Full everywhere.💯”

Ijeomathomas said:

“Your new home is blessed sis don’t mind what people are saying😂 is paining them 😂God is good 😊.”

Alluring_lydia001 said:

“Na this wedding make me love you more honestly. Announce engagement and in less than 1 week wedding. Omo ladies learn ooo Biko make una learn so we don’t have too many Lord of the rings.”

Juliana05_unusual wrote:

“This is how traditional marriages used to look in the old days. People would keep it simple and gift you from their hearts. Everything was meaningful and symbolic—not like the modern trends we see now. I celebrate you, my sister. Congratulations!”

Dfayvescouture wrote:

“Even after having a child outside wedlock 😢 see so much real love nah ... When God wants to bless you he makes it a mouth full 😮 from your marriage proposal to your ceremonies was just outstanding.... You remain one of the realest celebrities our generation has.👏.. No fake love and dramatic show off celebrations 🙌... I TAP IN YOUR GRACE MY LOVE ❤️.”

Radiogad roasts Davido over Grammys

In a previous report, Radiogad pleaded with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, to stop submitting his songs to the Grammys.

Davido's song “Sensational,” featuring Chris Brown and Lojay, was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category.

This year marks Davido’s fourth Grammy nod, and media personality Radiogad made some observations about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng