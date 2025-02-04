Nigerian actress Ruby Orjiakor’s husband Moc Madu, is currently trending online after media personality Radiogad dragged him online

Radiogad in a recent video opened up on the alleged lifestyle of Moc Madu, who he claimed had no house or car to his name

He further claimed that the movie star singlehandedly sponsored her marriage amongst other things, triggering reactions online

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, professionally known as Radiogad, has called out actress Ruby Orjiakor’s husband Moc Madu.

Radiogad claimed that the movie star married the wrong guy as he contended that Moc Madu was a "nonentity" with no house or car in his name.

The media host shared that Moc Madu is one of those upcoming actors who perches from Enugu to Asaba in search of Nollywood roles.

He alleged that Ruby singlehandedly used her money to sponsor their wedding and package her husband as he pointed out that Moc was an opportunist and a gold digger.

Radiogad claimed that the young man would “dump” Ruby after 5 years of their marriage.

To support his claims, Radiogad shared leaked WhatsApp messages, where Moc was allegedly begging other women for marriage just days before his wedding to Ruby.

In his message, Radiogad advised Ruby to leave Moc before it was too late and stated that a man with better intentions could come into her life.

He ended by praising Ruby's caring nature and insisting that she deserves a man who truly values her.

in Radiogad's words:

"Ruby don enter once chance o … her hubby na player and user o … the guy no love am at all😭😭😭😭… he jus wan use rubby blow as an actor In Nollywood … fear Men o … I attached evidence where the guy dey chat other babes dey promise them marriage 2 months ago , watch the video till the end."

Listen to him talk below:

Radiogad’s video on Ruby Orjiakor’s marriage trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamjay0910 said:

"I’m trying to understand why you making this kinda video about a couple that just got married not even up to a week, what you stand to gain?"

odikponkiru reacted:

"God, this girl has tried for herself. Please don't allow her to be sad."

godwin_nnadiekwe wrote :

"Radio without battery talk what you know. Moc has a car and he’s super talented and doing very well for himself here in Lagos. You’re just a bitter soul who’s looking for attention and nobody send you Mumu man."

nkemanthony1 reacted:

godwin_nnadiekwe :is is very wrong. How will u feel if someone talk about you this way."

geomara_ij said:

"Mind your business, you wey marry woman wey dey feed you and house you abroad nko? Kettle calling pot black."

lisa_brownie_30 wrote:

"We will come back to this video after 5years like u mentioned until den let them enjoy deir marriage sir Visioneeer."

