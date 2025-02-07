Nigerian singer Burna Boy and his rumoured girlfriend, Chloe Bailey, were spotted sharing a kiss in public

A video made the rounds of the two music star’s romantic display after Chloe Bailey returned to Nigeria just before Valentine’s Day

The viral video of Burna and Chloe appearing to steal a kiss raised a series of heartwarming reactions from fans

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and US star Chloe Bailey, were seen publicly sharing a kiss in Lagos.

Recall that Chloe Bailey made headlines over her return to Lagos to see Burna Boy just a few days before Valentine’s Day, making it her second time in the country.

Fans react to videos as Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey kiss in public. Photos: @thelagospaparazzi

The American singer was in Lagos for the first time in December 2024 to spend ‘Detty December’ with Burna Boy.

After Chloe returned to Lagos, several videos of her at dinner with Burna Boy made the rounds online. One of the many clips captured her leaning in for a kiss with the Nigerian star.

As the night progressed, Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey shared many more kisses.

See the heartwarming videos below:

Reactions as Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey kiss

The video of Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey’s kiss went viral on social media and it raised a series of comments. Several netizens were impressed by the heartwarming display. Read some of their comments:

Dailydoseofife said:

“Love is sweet ooo 😍.”

_ju__dith said:

“From kissing her head, to her lips then hand 🥹🥰Burna boy is a sweet man😫.”

Rennyendowed wrote:

“Every human deserves to experience what being loved properly looks like 😍.”

Golden_girl_gift_ wrote:

“This is so cute 😍 love them together sm🔥.”

Booskhi wrote:

“Mummy burna definitely approves of Chloe😂.”

Khallidah said:

“I don’t know about you guys but I like what I see 🥰.”

Officialajummy said:

“They are so cute 👏.”

Teez_gram_art said:

“Naso e suppose be…Bloke looks genuinely happy with her 😍.”

Wondaxgram said:

“She seems very very calm and collected…Make we Dey expect belle like that.”

Tom.eewa wrote:

“Burna is such a big baby when he’s in love😍.”

Sistaify said:

“Burna boy is a certified lover boy 😍 I love it for him. Forget all the hard man and odogwu, his a soft boy.”

Chloe Bailey shares cryptic video

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Chloe Bailey reacted to rumours about her relationship with Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

The two had been sighted together in different places, and she had even been seen wearing his chain.

During an Instagram Live session, she cleared the air about her relationship with Burna Boy as fans reacted.

