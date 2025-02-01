Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has finally gotten married to her man, Onwa Idemili, to the joy of fans

Several videos from their traditional wedding ceremony were posted on social media and fans gushed over the couple

Ruby Ojiakor’s energetic display at her traditional wedding ceremony got several netizens dropping hot takes

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor has finally gotten married traditionally to the joy of her numerous fans.

On February 1, 2025, the Nollywood star and her partner travelled to the village to carry out their traditional marriage rites and several videos from the occasion were posted online.

Fans react to Ruby Ojiakor's traditional wedding videos. Photos: @ruby_ojiakor

In one video, Ruby was seen surrounded by her bridesmaids as they appeared to pray for her before the start of the party. The actress also showed off her traditional dancing steps in the video. See the clip below:

Another video from Ruby Ojiakor’s traditional wedding ceremony showed her bursting moves on the dance floor after she picked the song she wanted the live band to perform for her. The movie star had her fellow dancers and security detail running after her as she found her way to the stage:

Ruby Ojiakor’s husband, Onwa Idemili, was also not left out of the fun and he made sure to also showcase his dance steps. The happy groom bent his waist as he moved to the beat of the music:

See the moment Ruby Ojiakor removed her high-heeled shoes on stage to enable her dance better at her traditional wedding party:

See more fun clips from the occasion below:

Fans react to videos from Ruby Ojiakor’s wedding

The fun videos from Ruby Ojiakor’s traditional wedding ceremony made the rounds on social media. The clips drew a series of heartwarming reactions with several netizens appreciating the bride and groom’s happiness on their big day.

Read what some of them had to say:

Montana_enike said:

“This is the same energy she displays even in her movies🔥🙌.”

Toli_licioustola said:

“Beautiful...na so the thing suppose be.Congratulations Ruby!”

Edemsstitches said:

“Judy dey learn for where this one dey😂.”

Kemosytensis wrote:

“Awwwwn this is so sweet.”

Leehair01 wrote:

“Ruby and energy 😍😍😍.”

Chopsondgo said:

“A drama queen indeed😍😍😍😍😍 loveeet.”

Iamuche22 said:

“Very dramatic 😂.”

Hey.lizabet wrote:

“She go use hype finish this man for house.😂”

Omo_cute002 wrote:

“At times I Dey wonder where she dey get her energy from 😂😂😂 God bless ur home.”

Pattychetto33 said:

“Aunty you're doing too much.”

Ifylove0810 said:

“Chaii 😭😭 i am so emotional right now congratulations to you and your hubby your home is already 🙏.”

Man reacts to Ruby Ojiakor's proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruby Ojiakor’s proposal raised questions about her man, Onwa Idemili, going down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

An X user, Gaius Chibueze aka Bitcoin Chief, took to his page to ask if it was proper for a red-cap-wearing Igbo man to kneel down and propose to a lady.

Bitcoin Chief’s question about an Igbo man kneeling to propose to his woman after Ruby Ojiakor’s partner asked her to marry him, started an online discussion.

