Regina Daniels has continued to enjoy her vacation after bagging a degree in Mexico, as she recently shared a fun video

The Nollywood actress and mum of two was spotted at a nightclub having the time of her life overseas

However, Regina Daniels' caption to the video has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising her

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has yet to return to Nigeria a few weeks after leaving the country without her husband and children.

Regina, who made headlines after she bagged a degree from a university in Mexico, has continued to share videos of her outside the country.

Regina Daniels shares video of her at a nightclub. Credit: regina.daniels

In a recent video, the mother of two was seen grooving at what looked like a nightclub.

A clip also captured Regina puffing out smoke, while another showed her displaying her dance moves.

Sharing the video, Regina Daniels wrote in her caption:

"Young wild and Married."

Watch Regina Danials' video here.

Reactions trailed Regina Daniels' video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as several netizens berated the Nollywood actress. Recall that Regina Daniels has sent a message to Nigerian youths over a protest earlier this year. Read the comments below:

sammie_olu:

"Anytime your girl starts telling you she’s young and wild.. bro, we listen but we don’t judge."

dg_fabrics_:

"Young wild .. really.. my dear is a free world ooo.. I believe she got permission from hobby."

firstladysglamour2023:

"This kind thing no go vex Daddy so?"

datgirltammy:

"Just like me young wild and married."

yankee_lordy:

"Nextofkin Dey sweet sha."

_candace3074:

"When it’s time for political rally she will dress the part too and be advicing elders…the rot is too deep . SMH."

official_neima22:

"That's why you don't have to skip stages in life, Regina never enjoyed her child or youth hood."

Regina Daniels celebrates hubby Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the actress celebrated her husband and businessman Ned Nwoko on his birthday.

Regina Daniels penned a heartwarming message to her man as she showered him with praises.

She also shared clips as well as pictures to celebrate the politician.

