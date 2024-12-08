Actress Regina Daniels has left the shore of Nigeria alongside her mother, Rita Daniels, for Mexico

Regina Daniels' who shared a video from her trip, also shared her first son Munir's reaction as he joined family members to say their goodbyes at the airport

The Nollywood actress' video and pictures have since spurred reactions from fans, as many gushed about her

It seems that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has started her vacation ahead of the festive season. She recently announced her trip to Mexico alongside her mother, actress Rita Daniels.

Regina, who has landed in Mexico City, shared pictures from her departure, flight, and arrival with her fans and followers.

Regina Daniels and her mother onboard a plane to Mexico. Credit: regina.daniels

One of the pictures from Regina's departure showed Munir, her first child and son, crying as her family members, including her husband, Ned Nwoko, bid her goodbye at the airport.

Another video showed Regina and her mum onboard a plane as they have a mother-and-daughter moment.

Following her arrival in Mexico, Regina also shared pictures of herself

In a caption, the mother of two wrote,

"Being far from home is always the hardest but I’m gonna enjoy this one cos it’s worth it."

This is coming a few weeks after Regina Daniels and her mum attended a white garment church.

Reactions to Regina Daniels' trip to Mexico

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

preccy_monel:

"Not Moon crying big baby."

your_favorite_shalove:

"Moon is such a big baby, not Khalid looking at him and be like wetin dey worry this one."

ejineokoroafor:

"Beautiful Gina."

vivyan.gabriel:

"My baby that keeps giving."

detailsbyneyomi:

"That feeling of leaving your child or kids behind."

pretty_petite011:

"New body loading."

amdiv.ine:

"Why is my Munir crying??"

