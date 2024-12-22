Regina Daniel is a dotting wife, and this is evident in how she chose to celebrate the love of her life, Senator Ned Nwoko

The mother-of-two took to her official social media page to share sweet messages about the celebrant

She told him how much she loved him, shared a post of them kissing on a private jet and many more

Nigerian movie star and billionaire's wife Regina Daniels made headlines after she shared a sweet post to celebrate the love of her life, Ned Nwowko.

The senator's wife spoke from the heart as the father of her two kids turned 64 on December 21, 2024. In her Instagram post, she described him as a living legend and icon, an incredible husband and the best father.

Regina wrote:

"Happy birthday to an amazing, wonderful icon and living legend ,an incredible husband and the best father with the kindest heart."

"All I can wish a man who God has blessed beyond human comprehension is that he continues to crown all your efforts with more success and bestow upon you ,good health and long life to reap the fruits of your labor ,this and many more I pray for you dim Oma 🙏. Thank you for all you do , we love you so much ❤️."

See her post below:

Netizens celebrate Regina Daniels' husband

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@padd_yking:

"2024 can never repeat itself again."

@dannybillz001:

"Una notice say this man is getting younger?"

@annie_dollars_m:

"Happiest birthdate to you sir, Thank you for taking so much care of our lovely Gina may."

@zaraleinadsignature:

"Happy birthday to you Sir."

@sugardestiny_official:

"My favorite couple."

@boaz5993:

"The only lady fit to be my advisor 😍."

Regina Daniels on being unavailable for 2 days

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels got fans talking after sharing her family’s reaction to her being unreachable.

On social media, the mum of two posted videos of herself explaining that she was unreachable for two days.

Regina’s explanation in the video drew a series of interesting comments from social media users.

