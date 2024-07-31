Genevieve Nnaji has joined other Nigerians to mourn the unfortunate passing of iconic singer Onyeka Onwenu

The veteran singer had slumped after honouring Stella Okoli, the CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals during her 80th birthday

In a post on her X, the actress recounted the good times she spent with the late icon and how her death affected her

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has stirred emotions with the note she penned to late iconic singer Onyeka Onwenu.

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran singer had attended the 80th birthday party of Stella Okoli, the CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals. She performed at the event and slumped at her seat.

Genevieve Nnaji mourns Onyeka Onwenu. Photo credit @onyekaonwenu

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, the most sought after actress said that tears didn't stop flowing as she wrote a tribute to the singer.

Nnaji also said that the death of the iconic veteran was not a bad dream she will be waking up from.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nnaji shares experience with Onwenu

The veteran actress, who was seen vibing to Ayra Starr's song, shared the experience working with the late music star.

According to her, her movie, "Lion Heart” was born out of a desire to honour and give flowers to the legends that made her childhood beautiful and memorable.

Nnaji noted that she was grateful Onwenu accorded her the opportunity, honour, and privilege to share time and space with her.

The movie star explained that they both created iconic moments that will forever be entrenched in her mind and photo memories.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to Nnaji's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@therealdaddymo1:

"A fitting tribute for a legend who made her mark. Rest in peace Onyeka Onwenu."

@BayoAdebogun:

"What devastating news about the loss of the Great Onyeka Onwenu. For those of us who grew up with her music, she was a true cultural icon of Nigeria and Africa in music, fashion, and more. She was our #MamaAfrica. My condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to her family, friends, Nigeria, and Africa for the loss of this gem."

@Joan_Afc:

"As a non Nigerian, I knew her from Lion Heart, she was a great talent indeed. May her soul rest well."

@DavymartinCE0:

"Her last moment. The fact the last thing she did was sing."

@odirah_cellz:

"Rest on the Elegant Stallion."

@odirah_cellz:

"I could feel the emotion in those tears."

@fadererah_:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@MaverickAlbert5:

"Rest on ma."

@NnamdiJude9:

"RIP Stallion."

@Honestina_Ofoha

"Oh For Goodness Sake."

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts hand and leg

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood star gave netizens something new to talk about following her recent social media appearance after she was dragged.

The veteran caused commotion online over her age and young beautiful looks.

BBNaija star and comedian DeeOne dared the actress to show off her hands and legs to prove that she wasn't getting old.

Source: Legit.ng