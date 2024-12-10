Regina Daniels' new bachelor's degree from a university in Mexico came as a surprise to many Nigerians

Amid the congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers, some netizens criticised Regina Daniels on her degree

Regina Daniels' brother has now responded with a video, with the actress also resharing it on her page

Hours after Nollywood actress Regina Daniels revealed she had graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Universidad Azteca in Mexico, the mother of two was criticised by Nigerians.

While many flooded her page claiming she bought the certificate, which was why she went to faraway Mexico, others wondered how she was able to get a degree without them seeing her attending classes.

Regina Daniels’ brother claps back at Nigerians. Credit: regina.daniels/sweezy1

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels' brother replies trolls

Following the criticisms his sister faced, Regina's brother came to her defence as he clapped back at her critics.

Sharing a video of him dancing to a song on TikTok, Regina's brother wrote in a caption,

"Who no get WAEC don dey ask when Regina go class."

Watch Regina Daniels' brother's video below:

In a related report, Regina Daniels was in the news after she flew out to Mexico without her husband and her kid

Reactions as Regina Daniels' brother replies trolls

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Jaroselyn:

"That's hw they still say chi no finish university nt knowing online schools full everywhere, university 4yrs online till finish etc.

1 million likes:

"Regina wey be my mate still dey young but I don old finish sapa nice one."

certifiedjuliet07:

"Even me that studied here in uk I didn’t attend class for 2months because I was pregnant so what is the question for congrats dear Gina."

Treasure:

"There’s something called online lectures guyyys😭una shame Dey shame me..Congratulations Gina baby."

FAV FASHION:

"I too love this family people Dey always envy!!!!"

Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the actress' hubby celebrated her degree from Mexico.

According to the politician, Regina Daniels still has more to achieve.

He also added that her graduation was a result of her determination and hard work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng