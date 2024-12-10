Regina Daniels’ Brother Replies Nigerians Criticising Her New BSc Degree From Mexico With Video
- Regina Daniels' new bachelor's degree from a university in Mexico came as a surprise to many Nigerians
- Amid the congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers, some netizens criticised Regina Daniels on her degree
- Regina Daniels' brother has now responded with a video, with the actress also resharing it on her page
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Hours after Nollywood actress Regina Daniels revealed she had graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Universidad Azteca in Mexico, the mother of two was criticised by Nigerians.
While many flooded her page claiming she bought the certificate, which was why she went to faraway Mexico, others wondered how she was able to get a degree without them seeing her attending classes.
Regina Daniels' brother replies trolls
Following the criticisms his sister faced, Regina's brother came to her defence as he clapped back at her critics.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Sharing a video of him dancing to a song on TikTok, Regina's brother wrote in a caption,
Regina Daniels bags degree from foreign university, appreciates husband: “Another achievement unlocked”
"Who no get WAEC don dey ask when Regina go class."
Watch Regina Daniels' brother's video below:
In a related report, Regina Daniels was in the news after she flew out to Mexico without her husband and her kid
Reactions as Regina Daniels' brother replies trolls
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:
Jaroselyn:
"That's hw they still say chi no finish university nt knowing online schools full everywhere, university 4yrs online till finish etc.
1 million likes:
"Regina wey be my mate still dey young but I don old finish sapa nice one."
certifiedjuliet07:
"Even me that studied here in uk I didn’t attend class for 2months because I was pregnant so what is the question for congrats dear Gina."
Treasure:
"There’s something called online lectures guyyys😭una shame Dey shame me..Congratulations Gina baby."
FAV FASHION:
"I too love this family people Dey always envy!!!!"
Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the actress' hubby celebrated her degree from Mexico.
According to the politician, Regina Daniels still has more to achieve.
He also added that her graduation was a result of her determination and hard work.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng