Nigerian top Afrobeat artist Tiwatope Savage sparked massive reactions on social media after he shared a new post

The singer, who landed in Lagos, Nigerian a couple of days ago to celebrate Christmas and party with friends and family cried out over her weight

She revealed the reason she has not stepped out to have fun yet, as fans give her suggestions in the comment section

Nigerians were surprised to see a new post by Nigerian music megastar Tiwa Savage about her whereabouts this December.

It is no news that December is always filled with fun activities as people travel from far and near to enjoy the festive season with their families.

Tiwa, who has been on a N1 million giveaway spree on social media, arrived in Lagos a few days ago.

In a new post via her Instagram story, the singer revealed why she has not been to any party, as her December looks clean. Tiwa says she has added so much weight that his clothes don't fit anymore. She affirmed that she needed to lose weight, expressing her worry.

Her post triggered reactions from social media users who immediately offered various methods to employ.

Tiwa Savage spurs reactions online

@futballpunter:

"Join marlian record for swift response."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Mummy wa, goan buy size 12 and rock it…Na peace of mind you get, you no kee person."

@sweetest__babyyysophie:

"Since when tiwa savage yansh come big, we never rest for hand 😔 mummy keep pressing our neck,"

@iam_djgeorge:

"I no blame portable o😂 the guy see better thing."

@nellymesik:

"Rich people's problems."

@realhelen_dominic:

"We listen; we don't judge."

@ola_walexx:

"Go and lose the weight na."

