May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood Yul Edochie, received applause online following her recent recognition

The mother of one was awarded Africa's 100 Most Influential Women as she took to social media to share the good news

The viral video saw May emotional about her journey into being the public figure she is today as she spoke about what the award meant to her

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, is filled with joy following her recent international recognition.

The brand influencer was recently named one of Africa's 100 most influential women.

May Edochie dedicated her award to her children. Credit: @mayyul_edochie

In a video shared online, the mother of three expressed her excitement and pride on social media, sharing the good news with her fans.

May described the award as prestigious and promised to keep living up to standards and making a positive impact on the society.

In her passionate message, she spoke of the years of perseverance that led her to this point, demonstrating that her influence is just growing stronger.

She congratulated her fellow honourees on their tireless efforts to develop the continent and improve Africa for future generations.

May rounded up by dedicating the award to her lovely children, and everyone who has remained by her side throughout her journey, supporting both her and her thriving brand.

Watch the video below:

May Edochie spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bensonokonkwo_official_:

"Massive Congratulations daughter of grace."

ladyfeb1949:

"Queen May you deserve it. More is till coming, the sky is your limit IJMN."

chybabe2121:

"The one ☝🏾 and only. My BEAUTIFUL SISTERRRR . Congratulations 🍾 darling. 👏👏This is well deserved. You’ve proven to be an inspiration to so many women. Keep soaring higher and higher. We ❤️you."

allstarsdiction':

"Dear and Most Eloquent Queen May, Accept my most heartfelt felicitations on this grand and most prestigious honour recently bestowed upon thee. Thy resplendent grace, commitment, and resilience have truly altered the course of history, lifting the voices of women far and wide to unimaginable heights .

"Thou hast, with the poise of royalty and the wisdom of sages, reshaped the narrative for women. This honour is a testament to your remarkable impact. Long, may thou reign in eloquence and honour."

mavisgoodlife:

"Congratulations Queen May; you speak very fluent and you’re very beautiful."

emerald ornament:

"My o my!!! What is this? I’m speechless. #wow! This is something else. Tearing already 🥲🥲 Congratulations my darlyn sis! God gotch you any day 🙏. This is just the begging of more mega breakthroughs in Jesus name. Amen 🙏 I join the world to celebrate you dearie."

rytaddiva:

"Congratulations darling see me smiling ear to ear, who watched this video over 20mins already like me."

May Edochie stirs emotions with cryptic post

May Yul-Edochie has been the subject of a very public marital debacle between herself, her husband, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, her hubby's second wife.

May had declared months ago that she wasn't interested in a polygamous marriage.

However, the businesswoman's comment on Instagram has sparked major reactions online.

