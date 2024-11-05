Nollywood actor Charles Okocha is getting set to tie the know to his partner to the joy of fans

Just recently, the movie star announced the news of his upcoming wedding to fans online with lovely photos

Several fans gushed over Charles Okocha’s pretty wife as they celebrated the couple’s union

Nigerian actor Charles Okocha aka Igwe 2Pac, has taken to social media to announce his upcoming wedding to the joy of fans.

On November 5, 2024, the much-loved movie star announced that he had found love with a beautiful woman.

On his Instagram page, Charles Okocha shared a series of pre-wedding photos of himself with his bride-to-be.

Fans gush over Charles Okocha and wife's pre-wedding photos. Photos: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

In some of the photos, the soon-to-be-married couple rocked matching white outfits and posed in front of a white background. In other photos, Charles Okocha wore a navy blue outfit and cap while his partner complimented him with her yellow dress, which popped on her black skin.

The Nollywood actor accompanied the photos with a simple caption of their wedding hashtag, which also showed that they would get married before the year's end.

He wrote:

“#MICHARLES2024 💍”

See the pre-wedding photos below:

Fans celebrate as Charles Okocha announces marriage

Charles Okocha’s wedding announcement was met with great joy from fans. Several netizens called them a phenomenal couple. Read some of their comments below:

sheneilkitchen:

“Phenomenal Marriage 😍😍😂.”

trendy_luxury.ng:

“Phenomenal wedding!!!!”

kunta.kite:

“This weekend is a shutdown 🙌 we outside ❤️.”

bg_photography0001:

“Phenomenal couple 😂😂 congratulations 🎉🎈🍾.”

ordykris_official:

“Oh is that Jay Z's sister? 😆 congratulations 🎉.”

jovena_vee_:

“Wow I have a wedding to attend 😍 congratulations 🎉.”

life_of_bhee47:

“Our phenomenal wife 😍.”

Itzpretty_onyii_:

“Oh Chim ooo Year of marriage ☺️ Every month marriage celebration 😍 Congratulations 🎊.”

priscilla.is.awesome:

“Hope her name is Philomena😍.”

Iamkingdinero1:

“Love is indeed a sweet beautiful thing , the only sweet thing inside this our ashawo life na the sweetie infection 🤦🏾.”

iam.shagzy:

“Shey na this woman born those two children for him?”

izato_:

“Since this year start us single people never rest.”

constancebethel:

“2024 back back 🥰❤️ This year is not for the singles at all 😩😪.”

the_braims:

“Oh she's beautiful ❤️🔥. God bless them. So Charles can fall in love 😂😂😂 i thought he was too gangster for that 😂.”

Yuljud4eva:

“First time seeing him so deeply serious 😍😍😍😍congratulations.”

Charles Okocha reacts after Portable called him out

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Charles Okocha took to his social media page to flaunt wads of naira notes after Portable had called him out.

In the new video, Charles was seen eating and looking unbothered while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table.

At the time, Charles had yet to respond to any of Portable's allegations, especially that of a N20m debt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng