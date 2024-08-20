Nigerian actor Charles Okocha trend online after video show partake in the viral Just Give Me My Money Challenge

The movie star happily followed through the cheering game until it got his turn, where he fell the victim

Shocked by the twist, the Phenomenal crooner attacked members of his household string reactions online

Nigerian actor Charles Okocha decided to join his household in the viral Give Me My Money Challenge as it took an unexpected twist.

In a viral clip shared by Legit.ng on Instagram, the actor and his family members were visibly excited to participate in the challenge.

Charles Okocha fell victim of Give Me My Money Challenge. Credit: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

However, it seemed that Charles Okocha wasn't familiar with the rules, as he quickly found himself the victim of the prank. Unlike the others, he didn't receive any claps when it was his turn, which left him feeling slighted.

In the challenge, participants take turns to say, "Just give me money," while others clap in the background.

The twist comes when the last person to speak realizes they don't receive the expected applause, leaving them confused and disappointed.

This was what happened to Charles Okocha, and he didn't take it lightly. He insisted that everyone who tricked him into the game give him the same applause they had given others.

The actor even went as far as threatening not to pay his children's school fees or his workers' salaries until they clapped for him as they did for everyone else.

Watch the video below:

Charles Okocha spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@onlineguru__:

"una dey whyne una benefactor."

aje_billz:

"Mama ur school fees, Gate man your salary. Hype man your salary."

iamboodaddy:

"Na you go bring money baba nobody Dey give you."

michael__lexy:

"What of the camera man? You didn't call him."

iamboodaddy:

"Na you go bring money baba nobody Dey give you."

emmychris_vocalz_:

"Baba Dey quick vex 😂 small challenge e don Dey threaten us."

officialmrfabulous:

"E reach to threaten all of them….whaaaatttttttt."

aphricanace:

"Small play wey dem play with you, you wan withhold school fees and salary??? Just say you no kuku wan pay am before."

Charles Okocha reacts after Portable called him out

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Charles Okocha took to his social media page to flaunt wads of naira notes after Portable had called him out.

In the new video, Charles was seen eating and looking unbothered while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table.

At the time, Charles had yet to respond to any of Portable's allegations, especially that of a N20m debt.

Source: Legit.ng