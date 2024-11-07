A video showing the loved-up moment between Yul Edochie and his estranged wife, May, has surfaced online

The release of the video coincided with the moment the Nollywood actor threw shades at his older brother, Linc Edochie, over his comment on an interview with Kanayo O. Kanayo

The old video has spurred reactions as several netizens pointed out the expression on Yul Edochie's face

The Edochie family is in the spotlight again, as an old video showing the loved-up times between Yul and his estranged wife, May, has spurred comments.

In the video, an excited Yul could be seen beaming with smiles as he danced behind May at an event hosted by popular businessman Obi Cubana for his brand.

The joy on Yul's face as he repeatedly moved close to May to appear in the camera with her also caused a stir among online users.

Watch old video of Yul and May Edochie below:

The video was released while the Nollywood actor addressed people advising him about his marriage and social media display.

Yul's message was perceived as a snide remark toward his brother Linc Edochie, who shared their family's reaction to his second marriage.

Reactions on Yul and May Edochie's old video

Read the comments below:

"The guy has gotten out of hand. Insulting his brother publicly and Kanayo who praised him not long ago. I dnt wish this life for anyone sha. The pain, the torture, the regrets , it's overwhelming."

"Kaii men!! And he was busy doing the unthinkable with other women."

"He can't even enjoy this kind of gathering again😂😂😂😂😂! Everytime if I d ie you will wear black,wetin wan keel am,I taught he is enjoying his peace."

"He was using her star to shine then, now nepa ewere Le oku. O tokirila."

"Kaii men!! And he was busy doing the unthinkable with other women."

"And they say she wasn’t giving Him peace .. smh He will never get a peaceful, supportive and understanding wife as queen May … never."

"She left an endless pit in his heart."

"yuledochie Look at what you’re missing out on Aturu."

"Nobody want to mingle with him again even Obi cubana has blocked his ass..the only thing remained is to kpai himself."

Yul hypes Judy Austin

In other news, the actor shared the name he gave to his second wife, Judy Austin.

In a clip, the couple displayed their usual antics as Judy tried to sing his praises in the recording.

Yul called her his spiritual wife and showered her with praise in the Igbo language.

