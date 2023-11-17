Charles Okocha has seemingly responded to Portable Zazu after the singer accused him of ripping off N20 million

In a new video, the Nollywood actor flaunted bundles of naira notes as he enjoyed a lovely meal

Charles' latest post online has stirred reactions from his fans and followers as they claimed Portable would reply to him soon

The ongoing drama between Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, and Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has continued to trend.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable, in a viral video, accused the actor of ripping him of N20 million.

Charles Okocha breaks silence

Hours after the video of Portable calling him out trended, Charles has seemingly responded to the Zeh Nation label boss.

In a new video that has caused a stir, Charles was seen enjoying a nice meal while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table.

Charles, in a caption to the video, wrote:

"Laughing straight to the bank."

In a previous report on Legit.ng, Charles shared why he disliked Portable.

See some of the reactions that trailed the actor's video below:

obaksolo:

"Na Portable balance be this."

chidoxflash:

"Nwanne portable is outside ur gate shouting "Mr Philomina"."

olamisharp:

"No be portable money be this ?"

1akimbilly:

"Portable no go need ring light to fire back like this.

nicklasgh_:

"Make I chill for here small..waiter please bring popcorn and cold Fanta."

amas1_officialss:

"Real definition of soft life money dey we are okay oh."

olumide_lawson:

"Portable setting up his ring light in 5 minutes time."

pressto_thewhitelion:

"Give portable him share o."

ollieman_de_expert:

"Portable must no see dis video dragging go many akoi Wawulence."

egindemola:

"Portable don meet him match."

iam_oluwa_gifted:

"Portable is looking for you and you are here enjoying yourself."

Portable returns to European tour

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable returned to Nigeria after he finished his European tour.

A video of the singer was sighted when he arrived at the airport, and people came to greet him and hailed in excitement.

From his countenance, he was moved and stunned by the nature of the reception he received.

Source: Legit.ng