Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham had reacted to the allegation made by a designer that she was owing millions of naira

A designer had alleged that she and Annie Idibia have been owing her for the past one year and few months

However, after the message went viral, she made a post on social media to explain what actually happened

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has reacted to the ongoing rumour that she was owing a debt to the tune of millions of naira.

A fashion designer had called out two Nollyood actresses, Abraham and Annie Idibia, the person alleged that they were owing millions of naira.

In a post on social media, the designer whose name was not mentioned, alleged that the high grossing actress and her colleague, Idibia and one other person known as Gabriel Anthony have been owing her for more than one year.

Toyin Abraham reacts

In her response to the allegation, the actress who marked her birthday last month stated that the situation was misunderstood.

According to her, she borrowed some clothes to shoot her movie, Malakia. Gabriel who was also dragged by the designer suggested to Abraham that he had a friend who could borrow them clothes.

The mother of one further said that the clothes which were used on the runway were later returned after the shoot to Gabriel.

It was Gabriel who held unto the cloth and gave them to another person. Abraham explained that she challenged Gabriel, and he acknowledged that he gave the clothes to another person and have informed the designer.

Toyin Abraham shares chat

Not done explaining what had happened, the movie star shared the chat Gabriel had with the designer.

In the message, Gabriel noted that Abraham had nothing to do with the dresses. He promised to send the dress to the designer.

See the chat here:

How fans reacted to Abraham's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of and to the post. Here are some of them below:

@bbb_adeola:

"They will try ..but they will alwaysssss fail."

@bobonla1:

"Her handle. Anyone? Make I give her yam."

@oge_clare:

"And she called everyone out except the person she had direct deal with . Smh."

@officially_richie_kaka_berry_:

"Aunty Toyin no they react to everything they tag you in leave does haters alone cause you’re bigger and God always with you."

@ballyqiss:

"Omo. This celebrity lifestyle tough sha, you fit dey on your own make person just wan drag you for clout."

@festus_72:

"Make una let us know the fashion designer she need better curse."

@beccah_o:

"Awon designer werey…where is her handle make we visit her."

