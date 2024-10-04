A TikToker known as Exclusively Gifty has reacted to the interview Kassia granted after she was evicted from the reality show

In the recording, the former housemate had stated that she loves drama, she added that even if she was not part of it, she still enjoys it

In her reaction, Gift slammed Kassia for just bragging and not showing action when she was on the reality show

A social media user known as Exclusively Gifty on TikTok has reacted to an interview granted by Kassia Sule after she was evicted from the show

Legit.ng had reported that the housemate was one of the people to have been sent packing from Biggies' house during the eviction party last week.

Kassia's interview surfaces online.

Source: Instagram

During her interview, Kassia said that she enjoys and loves drama. Reacting to it, the TikToker blasted her for being two faced. She also called her sneaky.

She claimed that the former house didn't live up to her words.

TikToker speaks about housemates

In the video, Gifty explained that the reality show star was hiding behind the shadow of some of her friends on the show. Gifty also noted that Kassia complained that Wanni was giving Shaun two meats, but she couldn't confront her and gave her fans some drama.

She dragged Kassia and accused her of loving it when people's parent were being dragged.

Gifty also added that the housemate, who was given the opportunity to flirt also loves it when people's children are being dragged.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the TikToker to Kassia's interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@Ifeoma:

"Oga rest."

@Swtnenny:

"Madam rest joor. We don pass this stage."

@Hannah:

"Did u watch pepperdem or double wahala season ?pple should let Kassia be don't hate the player hate the game simple.'

@Baby Young:

"Make una rest leave this lady alone."

@Unbothered:

"Focus on your growth."

@Bella Soul:

"I agree with you."

@prechybaby77:

"Madam she gave u guys drama when she quarrel with onyenka , and you all said she was looking for trouble because , make Ona rest."

@mout:

"madama rest...the theme of the show is no loose guard hence why she did what she did."

@ARA girl:

"You sha won trend all the name of kassia."

@EBYGOLD:

"Madame rest."

Doublekay speaks about voting

Legit.ng had reported that Doublekay's team had released an official statement as the Big Brother Naija show was about coming to an end.

In the statement, it was stated that fans should vote for Kellyrae to ensure he brings back the prize money.

It was also added that they should shun voting for Kassia unless the team release another statement saying otherwise.

