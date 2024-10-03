Actor Will Smith is trending online over a bold claim a movie director made about him

Will Smith is trending on Nigerian social media after Barry Sonnenfeld, a movie director, claimed a crew had to leave the movie set for three hours due to flatulence from the Hollywood movie star.

Sonnenfeld, who directed Men In Black, which featured Smith in 1997, claimed the actor once broke wind so severely that an entire crew had to be evacuated.

According to Sonnenfeld, the incident occurred when Smith and Tommy Lee Jones were in a transforming car that required them to be 'hermetically sealed' in a pod.

Recalling the incident, Sonnenfeld said:

"So we race the ladder over, Tommy reaches his leg out as the ladder is coming over, and races down the stairs. And what happened was, Will Smith is a farter."

"It’s just some people are. And you really don’t want to be inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart."

Sonnenfeld said this while appearing on the Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast.

What people are saying

Following the revelation, netizens had different things to say about the Hollywood actor. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on X, read them below:

Charleschidube:

"Which Yoruba food he eat?"

Princeutd1P:

"What did man eat before the set."

DosDaily1:

"Ọmọ thats bad ooo...Hollywood jelili"

TOPMOONGANG:

"After Smith finish eating raw fish, He's fart finds a way not only to embed in furniture but in walls as well. The fart penetrates odour absorbent objects such as couches, carpets, upholstery, and clothes. Which made it hard to remove."

emmexlonely:

"When no be Jelili."

Will Smith meets Ayra Starr

In other news, Nigeria's Sabi Girl was in an ecstatic mood after she met Will and other people in Rome.

Ayra Starr rocked her trademark skimpy outfits and said she was happy to see the award-winning actor.

She also introduced herself to other people in the arena before she sat to banter with them, especially with Will Smith.

