Kolawole Ajeyemi, Toyin Abraham's husband has celebrated her birthday in a unique way on social media

He shared a post as the actress marked her new age and stated how he loved her and what she meant to her

The father of two also shared a lovely video of the two of them as they displayed love during their photo shoot

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, set the pace for married men with the way he celebrated his wife on her birthday.

It was the actress' birthday on Thursday, September 5, 2024 and her husband wrote her a love note on Instagram.

Kolawole Ajeyemi marks wife's birthday. Photo credit @kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

In the message, he stated that she was his love, the best choice, joy and added that he loves and adores her a lot.

The actor, who launched a fashion brand, added that he hopes his wife knows how much she meant to him.

Kolawole Ayejemi prays for wife

In the post, the actor prayed for his wife, who gave herself a new name as he also wished her an extraordinary celebration.

Kolawole Ajeyemi shared their loved up photo shoot and how his wife teased him romantically. Fans and celebrities also joined in wishing the actress a happy birthday.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the actor's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

Toyin Abraham shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had made a cryptic post that has sparked outrage among her fans on social media.

The mother of one had taken to her Insta story to state that she needed God's help more than anything.

Many of her followers replied her in the comment section as they reminded her about her encounter with the President of Nigeria

