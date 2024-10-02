Karen Igho has made a video to show that she was not lying about her state after she cried out for help

The reality show winner had cried that she was homeless and added that her husband abused her

Her look in the recording sparked another debate among fans who showed sympathy and promised to help

2011 Big Brother African reality show winner, Karen Igho, has shown evidence that she was not lying about being abused by her husband and being homeless.

Legit.ng had reported that Igho had cried out for help, and added that her husband sent her packing and collected her kids from her.

In a video made by the reality star, she showed the state of the place where she was living, her bed and the place where she was keeping her things.

She tried to convince her fans that she was indeed homeless and needed help to survive.

Karen Igho sets up GoFundMe

In the recording, the woman, who once opened up about her marriage, said that she had set up a GoFundMe and begged her fans to send her money. She noted that it was on her social media page.

Karen Igho also noted that she was embarrassed to be begging for funds, and also begged fans to be pleasant with their comments and judgement about her predicament.

See the video here:

What fans said about Karen's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@lina_demechi:

"So that oyibo just finished our BBA money, hmmmm. this is serious. U need to speak about the country name so Nigerians can locate u there. See our BBA Africa winner eeh."

@chinnyonyianebo:

"Omo! Is this Karen. I pray she gets the right help."

@riribeautyt:

"Go live Karen."

@iamofficialfortune:

"I started crying seeing this. I can’t sleep without my daughter a day. Left alone her kids has been taken."

@leemat_detoro:

"Chai na you be this."

@ab_99989:

"Karen it's well with you, a wrong marriage can wreck someone. I speak from personal experience

@kitchenbaby_empire:

"Someone is holding on to her phone, Karen isn't safe guys. Because the oloriburuku don known say we know, e con delete all the post wen he post last night with long long caption. E nor go better for you oyibo rabbit.'

@ibibaokunye:

"Whilst I understand what a bad marriage can do to someone, this has a lot of elements of drug abuse. It might be more believable to say you have struggled with drug abuse and you’re out of it now, than to say this is simply a result of bad marriage. Your tone of voice has changed, your skin color has changed, you also have a slight unease to you. Either way I hope you get all the help you deserve. God bless."

@junior_boyedwin:

"Is this your voice??Omooo, your face too. Chaiii, our beautiful Karen."

