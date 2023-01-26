Much loved Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, recently took to social media to celebrate her big win to the joy of fans

The movie star was listed as the top-grossing Nigerian actress after beating Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, and others for the title

A number of Toyin’s fans reacted to the good news in her comment section as they commended the actress for her big win

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, was recently named the top-grossing female actor for the year 2022.

The list which was compiled by FilmOne Entertainment showed Toyin alongside her colleagues who were among the highest-grossing for the stated year.

Interestingly, Toyin bagged the top spot, beating Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, Toni Tones and more.

Toyin Abraham bagged the top-grossing actress for 2022. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @funkejenifaakindele, @mercyjohnsonokojie

Not just that, Toyin, who clinched the number one position, grossed N611 million in 2022 while the actress in the second spot, Mercy Johnson, had N377 million. Toni Tones came in third with N328 million and Funke Akindele with N291 million, among other actresses.

Toyin Abraham took to her official Instagram page to share the great news with her many fans. She posted a reel showing her achievement and that of her colleagues.

She then dedicated her caption to appreciating other actors who starred in her latest movie, Ijakumo.

Her caption reads in part:

“@lolade_okusanya I’m super proud of you, your performance in IJAKUMO was extremely nice,your first cinema movie and you became no 5

@kunleremiofficial woow my darling,thank you for making it easy to work with you and for giving your best on and offsetmore to come kunle.”

Recall that Toyin Abraham was also named the highest-grossing Nigerian actress in 2021.

See her post below:

Fans celebrate Toyin Abraham as she is named highest grossing Nigerian actress for 2022

Shortly after the Ijakumo star shared the news of her big win online, many of her fans trooped to her comment section to celebrate her. Read some of their reactions below:

lolade_okusanya:

"See how your grace watered to my head Small me, amongst icons. Thank you for everything again Mummy. No 5…I’m shy sha"

kemi_pemi:

"I don't know why I love you this much. Your star will not go dim. Ibiti ongba wu olorun esu oni ba be je loruko Jesu. I love you ganni o❤️❤️"

thespianyemi:

"Toyin no Sabi, Toyin doesn't know how to do it, Toyin dey overdo, bla bla bla but yet she is still the One taking that number one posting when it comes to highest grossing actress of the year and she has been talking that number one position for some years now, she was number one on the highest grossing actress last year, she was number one on the list of actress of the years 2 years ago too, she was the overall best actress is 2020 too , she has been sitting in number 1 position for some years now but yet they said she no Sabi am because they are scared of her Grace, they wonder how she does, how she makes it happen, they are scared of her energy even if she blinks her eyes and post it on you tube ' her fans will still watch and it is called a GRACE because not everyone can do that ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ that number one position fit you and you own it❤️❤️"

adefuyeadefowope:

"Wow toyin no they make noise oshe is fuc*kingly rich and yet so humble....No 1 highest grossing actressI would never have rated her as number one.....Take your flowers."

blessingedeks:

"Congratulations my darling! More wins in Jesus name. Amen."

ms.naffee:

"World best"

sharonniah:

"Aunty T world best for a reason."

Toyin Abraham spotted selling Funke Akindele's movie tickets at cinema

Much-loved Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has once again made the news over her relationship with her colleague, Funke Akindele.

The two actresses recently released new movies and Toyin was spotted at a cinema in Osogbo while trying to promote her own film.

A video posted on Instagram by @nollywoodcitadel also captured the moment the actress also helped to sell tickets to Funke Akindele’s new movie.

Source: Legit.ng