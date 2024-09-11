“3 Yrs of Being 1 with Dis Amazing Woman”: Stan Nze Lavishes Wife with Praises on Their Anniversary
- Nollywood actor Stan Nze has sparked mixed reactions online as he goes all out to celebrate his third wedding anniversary with his wife, Blessing Obasi
- Stan Nze penned down a thoughtful note in celebration of his wedding anniversary, and his wife and fans couldn't help but react to them
- The actor noted in his anniversary post that his wife is the most amazing woman he has ever met in his life, and he is happy to have said yes to her three years ago
Nollywood Stan Nze recently shared a post on his social media handle that has got people talking as he celebrates his third wedding anniversary with his wife, Blessing Obasi.
In his celebratory post, Stan Nze shared what it has been like being married to Blessing Obasi for the past three years.
Stan Nze noted that being married to Blessing Obasi over the past three years has been pure joy and goodness.
Stan Nze described his wife's personality
The actor, who was heavily criticised when he got married to Blessing Obasi because of their age difference, continues to defy the odds with his love for his wife.
In his anniversary post, he described his marriage with Obasi while lavishing praises on her. Read an excerpt of Stan Nze's post here:
"3years of being 1 with the most amazing woman alive. 3 years of experiencing God’s faithfulness and goodness firsthand. We said “Yes” exactly 3 years ago and today I am saying “Yes” over and over again cos I won’t have it any other way. Happy 3rd Anniversary to us baby."
See the sweet video Stan Nze shared to celebrate his third anniversary with Blessing Obasi:
Reactions trail Stan Nze and Blessing's anniversary post
Here are some of the comments that Legit.ng gathered from the post:
@iamnasboi:
"May God continue to strengthen this union."
@sagadeolu:
"Congrats my people.. more beautiful years ahead."
@iambisola:
"Happy Anniversary guys."
@ekene_umenwa:
"See what God has been doing for 3years us Jesus not faithful? Congratulations my family."
@kleanson:
"This is beautiful, Happy anniversary to you and yours."
@joeyidikwu:
"Happy Anniversary my faves @stannze @blessingjessicaobasi ❤️❤️. Nwanne @stannze it was indeed an indelible mark to remember forever… You know what I mean."
@thenaomimac:
"Happy anniversary, Lovelies! Cheers to many more years."
@ifenachor_adaobi:
"Happy anniversary faves...3 sweet years and more to go. Forever is this sweetness in God leading you both."
Mohbad's old tweet on prayer trends days to his death anniversary, fans react: "Allow dis boy sleep"
