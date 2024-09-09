Actor Wale Ojo has announced that he has clocked 60 and appreciated his fans and his colleagues for the good wishes

In the video shared by the movie star, he noted that he had a great party with his friends and colleagues

He promised his fans more videos from the party as his colleagues wished him well in the comment section

British Nigerian actor, Wale Ojo, has clocked 60 years, and he can't keep calm about it.

The movie star, who won Best Actor in the 2024 Africa magic Viewers Choice Award, for his brilliant performance in Breath of Life shared a video.

Wale Ojo clocks 60. Photo credit @realwaleojo

Source: Instagram

In the clip shared, he showed off his great and young look and announced with pride that he was officially a sexagenarian.

He said that his looks was the new 60.

Wale Ojo stages party

The great role interpreter, who dedicated his AMVCA win to his mother, appreciated all his friends and fans who had a great party with him.

He promised his supporters to share some lovely videos from the ceremony, as he showed off an empty drink used at the party.

Wale Ojo mentioned a few people whom he appreciated in the video. According to him, his new age was the beginning of great things to come.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor. Here are some of the comments about his post:

@evaadaifeanyi:

"Happy Birthday ever young papa. Cheers to another 60."

@atandasounds:

"Happy Birthday Sir."

@nikeoyinad:

"Happy birthday Sir. More years to celebrate."

@soj_adeleke:

"Happy birthday Bros Wale @realwaleojo."

@tundedaniels15:

"Happy birthday my dear brother . May the rest of your days be the best of your life in Jesus name!"

@big_midey.mi:

"Happy birthday papa. Today is also my birthday.'

@paigeadunola:

"Happy birthday Sir."

@timaxceramics_spanish_tiles:

"Wowuuuuu.. Happy birthday to you."

@nike_olanikee:

"Happy birthday to you sir. Your strength shall not fail you."

@vilartgallery:

"Happy birthday dear brother. You wear it well ."

