It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood celebrity couple Stan Nze and his actress wife Blessing Jessica Obasi as they marked their first wedding anniversary today, September 11.

To make it special, the two love birds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding.

Stan Eze shares cute video from his wedding. Credit: @staneze

Celebrating his wife via his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote:

“On this day exactly a year ago, I made this vow. Best decision of my life. Happy 1st Anniversary to us baby @blessingjessicaobasi.”

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans and followers pen cute messages to Stan Eze and wife

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

adedimejilateef:

"Happy wedding anniversary my people ❤️."

ibiwarietuk:

"Wow already a year Massive congratulations to you and yours . Happy Anniversary."

gloriaosarfo:

"Wow a year already Beautiful couple God continue to bless your admirable union forever❤."

_seunajayi:

"Happy anniversary brother!!! Such a rush!!! 12 months after! We love you guys big!!! ."

ashionye:

"Happy anniversary beautiful people. Here's to many more celebrations in your marriage ."

joeyidikwu:

"Happy Anniversary family @stannze et @blessingjessicaobasi It only gets better for you both in Jesus name. Thanks for being an example worth emulating Love you guys."

ruthegbe:

"Congratulations @stannze and @blessingjessicaobasi. Your love, union and connection gives me joy. May God keep your love strong, your union protected and your connection productive in Jesus name I pray."

Stan Eze reveals why he married his wife

Nollywood actor Stan Nze said he decided to marry Blessing Jessica Obasi because she gives him peace and she's the one God created for him.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, Nze said he received a lot of negative comments from people who told him he married a 42-year-old woman.

According to the 32-year-old actor, his wife is his friend and she's a hardworking woman with a good heart.

