Actor Yhemo Lee has sent a message to some social media users who have been watching his fingers since he got married

The movie star was featured in a content without his wedding band which got many people talking

In response, Yhemo Lee stated the period the content was made and shared a current update about his wedding ring

Nollywood actor, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, had the attention of netizens after he revealed that he did not take off his wedding ring.

Yhemo Lee opens up on why some people saw him without his wedding ring. Image credit: @yhemo_lee

The actor got married on August 31, 2024, to his bride Tayo and has continued to make the news since then.

The actor's finger was reportedly spotted by some netizens without his wedding ring and they decided to call him out.

In his response, he said he did the content without his ring because he was not married then. He also showed off his silver wedding ring.

While some fans praised him for loving his wife, others claimed he may not be a faithful husband.

See Yhemo Lee's post below:

Reactions to Yhemo Lee's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Yhemo Lee's post below:

@arikeeee_:

"Men in love are so cute. Hard guy don soft like efo tete."

@ble_ssingbabe:

"This guy go still carry olosho. I no trust the werey."

@lulusmooth:

"You don’t even need to explain not everyone is used to wearing ring, when I marry is only on special occasions I will wear before I go lose my ring."

@maya_omalicha:

"This year tough for single people ,we dey see the shege from all ends."

@yankee_lordi:

"Love sweet but when money enter love is sweeter."

@official_horlysmart:

"You dey trust @yhemo_lee at your own risk. Mr womanizer."

Yhemo Lee and wife share pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemo Lee was preparing for his much-talked-about wedding and had released some pre-wedding photos that enticed his fans.

The actor and his fiancée, Thayour, looked stunning as they rocked exquisite outfits which had their fans impressed.

Their wedding was expected to have a large range of celebrities in attendance and it did.

