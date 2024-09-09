The late singer Mohbad might have passed away but his memory has continued to linger in the hearts of his fans

It is no news that the Feel Good crooner had several challenges before his passing which caused him to make some public prayer points

As his death anniversary draws close, some of his fans have dug his last tweet before he died and they shared mixed reactions about it

Late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, had several wishes when he was alive and he made some of them known through prayers.

His fans remembered him and dug up an old tweet in which he spoke about his prayers. According to the Feel Good crooner, nobody's prayer was stronger than his.

Before the singer died on September 12, 2023, he had complained in a series of videos about how his former record label boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, bullied him.

He also lamented about the struggles in his family and how music was an escape route for him. In his song Peace, he noted that he had been through many things and dealt with frenemies. Nevertheless, he still found his peace.

As his old tweet surfaced, some fans said the deceased should be allowed to rest in peace. Since he died controversially, it has been from one drama to another in his family.

See Mohbad's old tweet below:

Fans react to Mohbad's old tweet

See some of the reactions to Mohbad's old tweet below:

@investor_sy_:

"Since this guy die he never rest."

@ayomidecharlotte:

"We will never forgive Sam Larry."

@big_dhrey:

"U only prayed, not watching....rest in peace Imole....bible said pray and watch.....street pray and guide."

@noahuhunamure:

"Omoo nor allow anyone bully you oh. Our justice system dey gutter dey cool off."

@imere.ogheneotega:

"Make una allow this boy sleep. Please."

@zarmas_empire:

"Hmm! so sad this young talent is gone just like that. May his soul continue to rest with his Lord."

Yomi Fabiyi shares plans for Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi stated that in honour of the late singer Mohbad, he would be holding a peaceful walk.

According to the role interpreter, this would coincide with the Feel crooner's death anniversary on September 12.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an interview, Yomi Fabiyi noted that he had gotten consent from the family of the deceased, among other issues.

