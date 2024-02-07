Nollywood actress Blessing Jessica Obasi has finally opened up on her journey of getting married as an older woman

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star highlighted how people in society made her feel for not getting married sooner

Blessing Obasi’s candidness drew a series of emotional reactions from netizens, with some of them being able to relate to her journey

Popular Nigerian actress Blessing Jessica Obasi recently got emotional on social media and shared what it was like for her to get married at an older age.

The mum of one took to her Instagram page to repost a trending video of an older married woman’s conversation with an over 30-year-old unmarried Nigerian woman.

Nigerians react as Stan Nze's wife Blessing Obasi speaks on marrying at an older age. Photos: @blessingjessicaobasi

Obasi used the video to explain how society treated her for not getting married at a younger age. According to the actress, she felt like an outsider for many years in a world that only rated married women, but she has finally stepped into a world that was crafted on her own terms.

She wrote:

“I had to jump on this conversation because after several years of feeling like an outsider in a world that often equates a woman's worth with her marital status, I've finally stepped into a chapter that I crafted on my own terms.”

Explaining further, Obasi added that getting married late was not only a choice, it was also her journey of self-discovery and breaking away from societal norms that tried to determine her happiness.

“Getting married at an older age wasn't just a choice; it was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and breaking free from societal norms that tried to dictate my happiness.

The pressure and stigma were like unwelcome shadows, whispering doubts and casting long, lonely nights. But in those moments of solitude, I found strength. I learned that love isn't a race, nor is marriage a trophy for early achievement. It's about finding someone who understands the chapters of your past and wants to write the future ones with you”, she wrote.

The Nollywood actress concluded her post by acknowledging her growth while also sending well-wishes to women who were still on their journey.

See the post below:

Reactions as Blessing Obasi speaks on getting married at an older age

Blessing Obasi’s openness about her experience with late marriage was met with touching reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

hadenikky_:

“It’s good to marry late than to marry nonsense.”

Solobezz:

“I made the decision not to get married in my 20s. My mama wan use mouth finish me..not my sister getting married before me..i sha no bow to the pressure,bcos i knew i was not ready. I got married at 37 and have 2 beautiful kids and Happy!!!.”

peggyovire:

“Dear woman, take your time, Achieve great heights, Do you 1st, establish yourself (Very Very Important) then find a partner who understands & supports you if you must settle down. Make sure happiness is Top priority, Single or Married.”

vivien_obitulata:

“I got married at 23. Knowing what I know now, I wouldn’t want my daughters to get married until they turn at least 30.”

konstycons:

“She's a happy person, always smiling and laughing. Wonder if she gets angry. God bless her home.”

precy_gold_:

“Never let the society pressure you into getting married… marry when you’re ready ❤️❤️❤️❤️ she’s indeed a wise woman.”

debstarr_x:

“As a single 30+ woman, I just want them to let me breathe . I was very ok until the pressure started. Some of them don't even believe I can be very happy for my younger relatives who are getting married. Most of them don't even know the phobia that I used to have for marriage I never really wanted to get married until I realized that marriages are not always unhappy and sad for women. Once again I wish they would let me breathe.”

cesblow:

“Enjoy singlehood while it lasts. Embrace it. Cos you will definitely miss those years!!!”

amys_collection_and_kiddies:

“Make una Dey there no marry.. some say 37 35 the one way shock me say 43 she never marry.. you are happy that you are not married at 37 35 and 43 just Dey play since you are happy you are single in that age still happy wen old age and meno pause hit you hard.. Rubbish.”

biolasoka:

“So many people have missed it because of societal pressure. Both views are valid, but honestly, it's time to allow our girls to breathe so they can achieve their potential. Meanwhile, let's raise our boys right .”

Source: Legit.ng