Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is angry with Regina Daniels over her friendship with Mercy Johnson

Just recently, Mercy Johnson turned 40, and Regina celebrated her birthday with a sweet post on social media

Days later, Angela Okorie blasted Regina Daniels on her Instagram page before unfollowing her on the platform

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie’s beef with Mercy Johnson has reportedly extended to her junior colleague, Regina Daniels.

Just recently, Okorie unfollowed Regina on Instagram. This came only days after the young actress celebrated her rival, Mercy Johnson’s 40th birthday with a sweet social media post.

Angela Okorie slammed Regina Daniels for being Mercy Johnson's friend. Photos: @regina.daniels, @realangelaokorie, @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

A look at Angela’s Instagram page revealed that she was no longer following Regina, even though the mother of two was still following her.

Angela Okorie also went on a long rant on her Instagram stories where she threw shade at Regina Daniels for marrying an old man.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not stopping there, she went on to brag about how she cannot be silenced physically and spiritually, with her naming Mercy Johnson as a witness.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

“Physically and spiritually you can’t silence me, ask MJ. There are people you touch by mistake, you die by correction. You go just stand, everything around you go just die. You can verify from MJ. Evil people.”

In another post, Angela claimed evil arrows were directed at her, and since none of them worked, they started to cry.

See screenshots of her posts below:

Nigerians react to Angela Okorie, Regina Daniels’ drama

After news made the rounds of Angela Okorie dragging Regina Daniels into her beef with Mercy Johnson, some netizens shared their thoughts on the drama. Read some of their comments below:

Officialskyz:

“I know say we dey vex for Regina… but Angela dey mad.”

_iamsheila__:

“Ever since Angela accumulate 92 bullets for her wig.. things have not been the same 😩.”

duubby1:

“Immaturity at its peak. Must she inherit your enemy?”

marveloustyna:

“Trying to recruit people to join your personal fight with someone is evíl.”

fine_boma:

“This one fight battles pass Angel Michael for heaven . Nawa !!!!”

onyinyechukwu______:

“Why she Dey beef 16 years old girl.”

Lingeriebytemmy:

“She’s just like your younger sister why all this shades,when you can message her directly.”

Cupofvindy:

“Madam rest ooo.”

missokhifo:

“Agbaya nla!!! See how you’re hyperventilating over someone that you’re wayyyyyyyyyyy…..yyyyyyy older than!! 😂”

Jennyposh2:

“This girl dey fight with everybody.”

Sire__deen:

“Angela Okorie needs help, and only God can help her from her madness and pain.”

iam_bmodel:

“Nah every eke market day them dey att@ck Angela spiritual 😂.”

realujunwamandy_:

“Oh she wanted her to inherit her €nemy? Person wey no offend her? So people Dem too do oh 😂😂.”

Je.cyn.tha:

“No hating , no discrimination blah blah blah and she’s the one that sang that song mtvheewww.”

Kiekie_ola2:

“No difference between Dr Kemi and madam Angela 😂😂.”

Angela knocks Yul over Junior Pope's burial

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie reacted to Yul Edochie's reason for his absence at Junior Pope's burial.

Legit.ng reported that the actor claimed that his late colleague stabbed him in the back many times. He also said he was not ready to give all the details, but he would love for people to learn from his mistakes.

Angela told him to let the family of the dead grieve in peace and not cause any trouble online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng