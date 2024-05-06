An old movie scene of Nollywood actresses Angela Okorie and Mercy Johnson has emerged online amid their ongoing beef

The viral video showed the two movie stars in a heated exchange as fans joking claimed it was the origin of the beef

This is coming after Angela Okorie and Mercy Johnson's alleged childhood friend accused her of witchcraft

Netizens have dug up an old movie capturing Nollywood actresses Angela Okorie and Mercy Johnson in a heated clash amid their ongoing beef.

Recall that Angela Okorie caused a buzz after made a bold claim about the mother of four.

Netizens claims old movie was the origin of Mercy and Angela Okorie's beef. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie @angelaokorie

Instagram

Okorie and a lady, alleged to be Mercy's childhood best friend, accused the actress of witchcraft, which was said to have been transferred to her from her mum.

While Mercy chose to keep mute, her husband, Prince Okojie, refused to turn deaf ears against the allegations against his wife as he threw shades at Okorie.

Netizens dig up old movie scene

Amid the ongoing feud, an old movie dubbed ‘Reunion’ captured the two actresses in a heated exchange.

Other Nollywood stars in the movie included Van Vicker and Annie Idibia, among others.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail old movie scene

Some netizens in reactions claimed the movie scene was the origin of Okorie's clash with Mercy. Others dropped their take about Okorie's acting skills. Read the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

blessed:

"so Angela was black now she is oyibo only mercy maintained her color."

Esi baby:

"Mercy Johnson has always been talented in any role."

Lapips:

"Na here the beef start."

Afoma Peace965:

"see the way Angela is acting as if she is thinking her lines."

Ijeoma Oriaku247:

"Is Mercy’s witchcraft also responsible for Angela reading lines?"

ibhafidon Victory:

"Angela did not act well here ooo, she is acting like she is reading the script."

Angela Okorie claps back at Mercy Johnson's hubby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Angela Okorie clapped back at Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Okojie, for claiming she was battling mental issues.

Okorie mocked Prince Okojie, whom she called a houseboy under his wife’s alleged witchcraft influence.

She added that Prince would remain under Mercy's spell for the rest of his life.

