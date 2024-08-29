Nigerian actress Angela Okorie, in a recent social media post, tackled a young woman who ended up marrying older men

The movie star's public statement took the minds of many to an incident that occurred between Nigerian and Regina Daniels, as they called to her attention

Legit.ng previously reported that the billionaire wife advised Nigerians during the just–concluded protests against economic hardship as many slammed her for her marriage

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has left fans and netizens calling on the attention of her junior colleague Regina Daniels on social media.

The movie star shared a social media post criticising a particular young woman for marrying an older man.

Angela Okorie's shade left many talking about Regina Daniels' marriage. Credit: @angelaokorie, @regina.daniels

She also pointed out that the same person advised Nigerians about the country's state when she married a man old enough to be her grandfather due to the economic situation at hand.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, who is married to billionaire and politician Ned Nwoko, spurred fury online after she addressed her fellow citizens during the Hunger Dey and End Bad Governance protests in the country.

In Angela'scontrobersial post, she wrote:

"You want to advise Nigerians, but you can't advise yourself. If Nigeria was good, why did you go marry someone older than your grandfather?"

See her post below:

Angela Okorie spurs reactions online

Angela's remark left many online tagging Regina Daniels to her post as they read different meanings to it.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

boots.and.more:

"But you’re low-key wishing it was you."

bm_nnamdi:

"No mind that small girl... But if she arrest you, that one concern you."

baby.girloflagos:

"Regina dun collect bullet."

umycutie:

Regina don advice us again? Abi na still that first one? What is brewing this wahala?

trendyjulz92:

"Mercy’s birthday was yesterday and Gina celebrated her that’s why this one is angry. Ndo nne.. aunty Basmatic rice."

fw_davis_:

Fight with your friends so they can tell you what they have been scared to say to you

veeystitches_fashion:

"Is she just waking up from Coma."

Angela knocks Yul over Junior Pope's burial

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie reacted to Yul Edochie's reason for his absence at Junior Pope's burial.

Legit.ng reported that the actor claimed that his late colleague stabbed him in the back many times. He also said he was not ready to give all the details, but he would love for people to learn from his mistakes.

Angela told him to let the family of the dead grieve in peace and not cause any trouble online.

