Nigerian actress Regina Daniels got the internet buzzing with her post hours after Angela Okorie was accused of dragging her

In a previous report, Angela shared a statement online about a young woman who married a billionaire due to the country's situation

While many called on the attention of Regina, the young movie star shared new pictures of herself and her husband, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels broke her silence after online users referred her to a contentious post her colleague Angela Okorie made.

Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie shared a social media post criticising a particular young woman for marrying an older man.

Regina Daniels showed off her husband Ned Nwoko. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She also pointed out that the same person advised Nigerians about the country's state when she married a man old enough to be her grandfather due to the economic situation.

Sharing pictures of herself and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels noted that she was loved by God and spoiled by her man.

In her caption, she wrote:

"Blessed by God … spoiled by my baby."

See her post here:

Regina Daniels spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rosemaryofficial_06:

"U boths are looking alike i swear."

casie__snow:

"Very Ned, very wealthy…. Very regina, very smart, very intelligent, very peaceful."

sweezzy1:

"Sweet Grandpa’s Baby 😍❤️. My people."

ramat_fabulous:

"Lovely couples😍your happiness matters💯Who hate you no relevant💯Nah who love you matter the most so hold am tight."

offical____daisy:

"I no go lie if I see person wey dey like your husband come guide on top I will marry."

shes_deboss:

"Since way Gina advice Nigeria and dem clap back she nvr rest since. She’s trying to prove something."

realbae_b:

"I'm a ghanaian but permit me to say this. Regina's husband isn't that old compare to those communities that give girl child to grown up men and don't take care of these young girls. I see she is truly happy and enjoying her lief."

Source: Legit.ng