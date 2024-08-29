A funny video of Ned Nwoko, his wife, Regina Daniels, and her mother, Rita, is trending online

The businessman corrected his mother-in-law after Regina Daniels addressed her as 'mummy'

Ned Nwoko and his family video has stirred reactions as some netizens criticised the businessman

Popular businessman and politician Ned Nwoko, in a trending video, showed his fun side during a delightful family moment at his mansion.

The footage showed Ned, his wife, Regina Daniels, her mother, Rita, and other family members on the tennis lawn.

A clip captured Regina affectionately calling out to her mother, Rita, referring to her as “mummy.”

Regina's action prompted a teasing correction from Ned, who pointed out that his wife's use of the term “mummy” was somewhat misplaced.

Ned explained that since many of Regina’s stepchildren and her children call her “mummy,” it was logical that she shouldn’t use the same term for Rita. He suggested that Regina should start calling her mother “mama” instead.

The suggestion left Ned, Regina, and Rita laughing.

Watch the video of Ned Nwoko, Regina and Rita Daniels below:

People react to video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Ella's Exquisite:

"Nawa ohhh why are some people so pained she is happily married make una rest allow d girl to breathe.. some of una never see who go Marry una."

LoveSport:

"E sure me, the way this man old abi, the Regina mama can never address him as my son-in-law, I know when ever she looks at the man, na sir sir sir she go dey talk upandan."

Morning star:

"Make e go marri your mummy join."

user9895187008477:

"So you don’t know how to speak igbo nawa oo my daughter am from Ogwashi-uku i come and teach our language."

