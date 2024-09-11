Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare’s new wife, Ivy Ifeoma, has shared her greatest fear about being pregnant

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the expectant mother revealed that she was afraid of having a big nose

Ifeoma’s disclosure led to a series of mixed reactions from fans, with some congratulating her and others telling her not to celebrate yet

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy’s new wife, Ivy Ifeoma, has admitted her fears about getting pregnant on social media.

The young influencer, who is expecting her first child with the PSquare star, took to her official TikTok page to update fans on her motherhood journey.

Fans react as Rudeboy's new wife opens up on biggest fear about pregnancy. Photos: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Ivy posted a video of herself dancing softly with her baby bump on display, and she accompanied it with a caption stating her greatest fear.

In her words:

“One of my biggest fears was having a big nose, but my God is bigger.”

See the video below:

What fans said about Ivy Ifeoma’s pregnancy scare

Ivy Ifeoma’s disclosure about her biggest pregnancy fear drew the attention of fans and they had mixed reactions. While some of them congratulated her, others said it was too early for her to celebrate. Read their comments below:

chennifar:

“You’re carrying him gracefully sis… meanwhile, I dunno why I think it’s a boy. 🥰🥰.”

PORSHA:

“I never had big nose I was glowing ❤️.”

Nikki:

“it's too early to be happy ooo😅.”

Je nni fer😊😍:

“This was how I was rejoicing until the week before delivery 😭😭😭😂😂 I laugh in big nose😭.”

trustlee7:

“My nose no gree go back to normal again since I born😂.”

Beccablue💙:

“same with my sister no stretch mark no big nose flat tummy after she put to bed and skin was still glowing.. like how no stretch mark at all.”

C🌹A🦋R🧚‍♀️I💜S❣️S🤍A:

“The fear of stretch marks on my bump o😩.”

Weird👽👽Naya:

“Don't be happy yet oo🙃🙃mine later became bigger in d 9th month.”

Debbie💥🌺:

“Person wey don born,I love the way she put everyone in suspense...😂.”

Empress Mena:

“Don't rejoice yet, it's not over until it's over sis. mine came just within the delivery week.”

