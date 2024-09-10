Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy recently splurged millions on a brand new 2024 Rolex wristwatch for his friend, Vintage

A week after Vintage was robbed in Paris and his Rolex was stolen, the Mavin Music boss surprised him with a newer edition of the timepiece

Don Jazzy’s grand gesture was captured on camera, and many Nigerians gushed over the music mogul’s generosity

Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajere, aka Don Jazzy, has surprised his friend Francis Udochukwu, aka Vintage, with a brand new Rolex wristwatch.

The Mavins Record boss splurged over $60,000 (N97 million) on the timepiece for his business partner-turned-friend as a grand gesture after he was robbed.

Vintage took to his Instagram page to share how he was on vacation in Paris when he was robbed and his Rolex watch stolen. According to him, Don Jazzy reached out to him to pick up a brand new 2024 presidential wristwatch from Polo Avenue, a fashion store in Lagos.

The socialite noted that the gift from Don Jazzy was a replacement for his watch that was stolen while on vacation and that businessman Obi Cubana decided to celebrate the good news by following him to pick it up.

Fans celebrate Don Jazzy for giving friend new Rolex

The news of the Mavin Record label boss' generosity quickly spread on social media and drew the attention of many Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

obi_cubana:

“Odogwu Don Jazzy, Odogwu nwoke!! Pls I lost one car this morning, can I go to a car shop and ....???🤣🤣🤣🤣 God bless you real good @donjazzy Congratulations Vintage nwoke m, u are a good man❤️.”

prince_kazeez:

“That’s really nice of him. Bless his heart.”

obacute:

“Friend like Don baba❤️.”

lovelyn_clare:

“Doings get level 🙌.”

Donrichie1324:

“The kind of friends everyone need.”

yimika27:

“Na to dey laugh person wig my friends sabi 😢.”

Sohigh_xy:

“Money na wetin again……🙌🔥.”

Benosi:

“Friendship Dey sweet when all of Una get money…..no room for yeye jealousy.”

Timo_sterling:

“They don’t give, if is not gonna b recorded.”

Asigbetv:

“I dey shame for my friends 😂😂😂😂😂chai.”

Timmzxyharlow:

“Low key billionaire😂.”

jessicaokoli_:

“When you’re big you’re big Abeg ! @donjazzy 😂🙌🏾.”

iam_olaitan:

“@donjazzy help us too nah 😁 no be only person wey you know you suppose Dey help alone nah 😂 low key billionaire 🙌🏽.”

therealestatepilot:

“At this point ,I need a rich friend.”

olayimartha:

“My friends left the group chat!😒”

Blairsaid____:

“Very rare piece! Only for billionaires 🔥.”

Rich_big_boy1:

“Why this man like to Dey give guys money and gift oga you be Gabriel 😂😂😂 last time bob now another man again woman kee your forefathers before eh oga.”

___bundle___:

“White man can never gift his fellow rich man instead he will look for a broke person to elevate.”

oses.__:

“See the way it’s not a big deal to be robbed in Paris, but if it’s an African country that robbed a white man now e go be like say na crime against humanity.”

