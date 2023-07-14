After 30 years of being apart, actress Tawa Ajisefinni came back to Nigeria to visit her 92-year-old father, Fasasi Ajisefinni

Tawa took to Instagram to post a video of the emotional moment her father saw her in person after all these while

Not stopping there, she shared the painful lie that many assumed she didn't have a father since she only spoke of her mother online

Nollywood actress Tawa Ajisefinni has reconnected with her biological father, Alhaji Fasasi Oladejo Jimoh Ajisefinni, after her recent trip to Nigeria.

According to the movie star, the two had not seen each other in 30 years. The Yoruba cinema diva shared her joy at finally seeing her 92-year-old father.

Tawa Ajisefinni reconnects with father Credit: @tawaajisefini

Source: Instagram

She further mentioned that many people assumed she didn't have a father because she only shared videos of her adorable mother, but she and her father hadn't started talking until last year, following his divorce from her mother.

Tawa provided further information, saying that they both reconciled a year ago, which explained the reason for her brief visit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing a video of the emotional moment, she wrote:

"Hmmm Meet my biological father on the gram for the first tym. Alhaji Fasasi Oladejo Jimoh Ajisefinni @92 years old. I'm glad to meet with you again after 30 yearsAlhamdulilah . Alot of ppl think I do not have one bcos they only see me celebrating my sweet mum

"He reconciled with me about a year ago and here I am to see him after so many years.He recognized me real quick because he has been seeing me on the screen and he have my pictures.I'm not here to judge no one.. Idajo obi kosi lowo omo."

See her video below

Tawa Ajisefinni’s video sparks reaction

Fans and celebrities applaud the actress for taking a bold step and reconciling with her father.

See their directions below:

otunbaolajide1:

"Divorce always affects the kids. Men, please do well even after divorce."

olayinkasolomon01:

"Alhamdulillah am so happy for you tawa iyawo egbon mi Mayor ."

realyomifabiyi:

"Hmmmm! Happy for you Tawa. Emotional for me. Got teary when you introduced yourself . But I am loving this your holiday/return collections and packages. Happy for you ✌. Monkele."

queen_adesewa_:

"I'm glad you took this great step sis, we are much that grew up without a fatherin our daily life, my dad came back to my life 2years ago, I remember him telling me yesterday to talk to my mom he want my mom back in his life the woman he married that sent my mom packing has left with another man last year after giving birth to 5boys I'm the only girl, I pray I have the best caring and responsible husband soon, who will fill that empty space in my heart."

mz_keji26:

"Make 92 years old still dey speak Fluent English Still looking fit too than a 29year old man.Ema jeun Omo pe Insha Allah sir. Well done sis Omo o ni gbagbe yin lagbara Olorun."

wumt_beauty_world:

"Kudos to your mum,me and every single mothers out there."

yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

"I’m so proud of you. Iwo na a jere omo lagbara olorun."

Tracey Boakye and family travel to the US

Legit.ng reported that Tracey Boakye, and her family visited the United States, and a video from their trip warmed hearts

In the video, the affable actress, together with her husband and kids, were making their way from the Bay Plaza Shopping Center in New York.

Netizens noticed that aside from Tracey, her husband and her kids, their house help or nanny was also with them.

Source: Legit.ng