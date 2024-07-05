Nollywood actress and podcaster, Biola Bayo, has updated Nigerians on the case of a lady she interviewed who was said to have taken her life

In a new development, the movie star exposed the young lady identified as Adenike after it was discovered that she faked the demise

Nigerians reacted to the new information, with many asking why the lady’s identity was finally exposed

Nigerian actress and podcaster Abiola Adebayo, aka Biola Bayo, is back in the news over the case that went viral weeks ago involving a lady she interviewed.

Recall that in June 2024, the movie star had an emotional breakdown after she was told that a lady she interviewed, Adenike, who claimed she slept with dogs and was abused by the people in her life, ended up killing herself.

The distraught actress was captured on video shedding tears as she broke the sad news to Nigerians.

Adenike faked her death - Biola Bayo

In a new development, Biola Bayo took Nigerians by surprise when she issued a press statement saying that Adenike was alive and she faked her death.

In the video which was posted on Instagram, Adenike was given a chance to speak, this time with her face uncovered. The young lady explained that she faked her death because she was scared that people had discovered her identity after the podcast interview.

Adenike, with the support of her mother, also noted that everything she had revealed to the actress during her interview was the truth and that she went through all the experiences she shared.

In her words:

“I’m sorry, I did it because I was scared. After the podcast, people got to know it was me and I didn’t know what my fate would be. I kept receiving calls of people telling me how disgraceful my attitude was, I thought that was the only thing I could do for the video to go down. My story was true, even my mum could testify to it.”

The video was accompanied by a lengthy caption where Biola Bayo explained how Adenike’s death was discovered to be a hoax. She wrote in part:

“In the course of properly mourning her (Adenike), we noticed some discrepancies in what her so-called 'sister' was telling us and what her friend was saying and because we felt something was amiss. We dispatched the Director of the show on a fact finding mission who spoke with the friend before he traced the hospital where she was supposed to have been treated and we were told there and then that she didn’t die.

After this discovery, a petition was written by our attorney to the police to complain about the situation,and promptly, the Police investigated and arrested both Nike and her friend. The Police were also set to prosecute, and upon interrogation, Nike, who admitted that she was the one who approached Biola for the interview said she freaked out because people recognised her and said she felt that if she lied that she was dead Biola would remove the video. Police asked her if she reached out to Biola to remove the video at any point, and she said no.”

Netizens react as Biola Bayo exposes lady for faking her death

After Biola Bayo cleared the air about Adenike’s fake death, the news went viral, and Nigerians shared their thoughts on different platforms. Read some of their comments below:

Doki_of_lagos:

“I just thank God she is Alive, Aunty B, the Next thing now is Rehab. Full Rehab, her mental health!”

Aisosaagb:

“Even this presenter is doing too much someone faked her death cus of the outcome of the interview u still carried her to come and do confession, while not help her with the therapy first and allow her heal and see if she’s ready to tell her story or not instead of bringing everything to social media.”

bigbeckx__:

“She faked her death because of the shame associated with the story now you decided to let her do an apology video with her full identity shown to world. What’s the exact reason for this video??????”

xxssive:

“Continue resting in peace ️ b like una don dey crase.”

som_tizzle_:

“So someone was scared of the outcome of her opening up her deepest darkest secret and out of fear/shame/humiliation decided to fake her death and you still posted her? Why can’t you allow her to rest in peace ?? Whyyyy.”

Iamkolawole:

“Now everyone has seen her face . Her mother confirmed her story, so what I am thinking about now is her future. I think you should not have exposed her face. Let’s think of her future, and I believe that’s why you still want to help with her therapy.”

__datpiscesgirl:

“Maybe she faked her death so that she can start her life afresh and people will forget the memories of the past person she was. In my opinion, I believe she just wanted to start a new live. Why expose her again for ridicule??”

quin_favy_:

“Make una rest abeg , d lady who owns d show faked it , I said it from d onsent , that nonsense was just to chase clout to promote her page.”

Jayywealth:

“She might also be lying she slept with dog for sympathy. Continue to rest in peace . Amen.”

mcoded_:

“Your reputation needs to be questioned, Auntie Biola. When I thought your program was authentic.”

lindaluperclothing:

“Fake your death on top and information we didn’t have to know.”

Actress Biola Bayo's child’s christening

Biola Bayo named her son Tioluwanimi Sijuola Asher in a star-studded christening ceremony at her residence.

In one of the videos from the event sighted online, the actress was held by a man who appeared to be praying for her.

Just a few minutes in, the movie star broke into tears as people around consoled her. Her husband also struggled to hold his emotions as he stood beside her.

