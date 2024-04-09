Nigerian actress Biola Bayo has taken to social media to celebrate her son's first birthday

The movie star was filled with excitement as her little one turned a milestone age, and she marked the occasion in a special way

The heartwarming video of Biola Bayo, her husband and their son dancing together left many netizens gushing

Popular Nollywood actress Biola Bayo’s son, Toluwanini, has clocked one to the joy of many fans on social media.

Recall that the movie star welcomed her child on April 9, 2023, after several failed surrogacy and IVF attempts. The news of his birth when his mother was 41 was met with joy and celebration.

Biola Bayo's son celebrated his first birthday and the family rocked traditional outfits. Photos: @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

To mark her special child’s first birthday, Biola Bayo shared a video of her cute little son rocking a white traditional outfit with royal beads before she and her husband joined him in the clip in matching attires.

The movie star and her man were filled with excitement and had big smiles on their faces as they danced with their son on his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Biola accompanied the heartwarming video with a caption where she showered praises on the celebrant. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to the deputy and assistant birthday boy BABY T.A IS ONE!

"KING ASHER IS ONE! TIOLUWANIMI IS ONE! It is the Lord's doing and it's marvellous in our sight. HAPPY BIRTHDAY OMO AKIN!”

See the video below:

Fans celebrate with Biola Bayo

Shortly after Biola Bayo shared the news of her son’s first birthday with fans, many of them trooped to her comment section to join in the celebration. Read some of their heartwarming messages below:

mo_bimpe:

“Love this video Happy birthday to my cute lil baby T.”

ronkeoshodioke:

“Happy birthday son mi.”

officialbimboadebayo:

“Dear Lord, on baby T.A birthday, I pray for his happiness and prosperity…May he be guided by Your love and wisdom in all his endeavors…bless him with a heart full of joy and peace as he grows older…Guide him towards a life filled with Your grace… amen ”

its_rubysparkling:

“See me smiling cheek to cheek.”

mydemartins:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONSHINE ❤️❤️❤️.”

bakarezhainab:

“Happy 1st Birthday My Sweetest Boy❤❤ You Are Blessed, You Will Be Like a Tree Planted By The Rivers Of Water You Will Flourish In Due Season, You leaves Shall Not Wither.”

officialtoyinadewale:

“Happy happy beautiful birthday wishes SonShine, wa sorire, awon obi e ajere e loruko Jesu kristi ❤️❤️.”

Realomojinad:

“Awwwnnn! Happy 1st birthday handsome. God bless you always.”

Kazimadeoti:

“Happy birthday handsome. God bless and protect. Congratulations to Mum and Dad. ✨️.”

the_ayomikualabi_:

“Happy birthday my baby God bless you amen.”

funkyflexing:

“But why you come dance pass celebrant bayi. Is it your birthday My B .”

afusatadeleye:

“Too cute abeg.”

sotayogaga:

“Awwwww cute boy.”

the_ayomikualabi_:

“We are not doing party?”

Actress Biola Bayo's child’s christening

Biola Bayo named her son Tioluwanimi Sijuola Asher in a star-studded christening ceremony at her residence.

In one of the videos from the event sighted online, the actress was held by a man who appeared to be praying for her.

Just a few minutes in, the movie star broke into tears as people around consoled her. Her husband also struggled to hold his emotions as he stood beside her.

Source: Legit.ng