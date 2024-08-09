Ini Edo has lost ownership rights of the popular series 'Shanty Town' to filmmaker Chineneye Nworah

The Nollywood actress submitted a petition to claim ownership and trademark rights of the Netflix series

The dispute between Ini Edo and Chineneye Nworah had delayed the much-anticipated second season of the Shanty Town series

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has lost her bid to acquire the ownership rights to the hit Netflix series Shanty Town.

Ini Edo lost ownership rights to filmmaker Chinenye Nworah, with whom she had been battling ownership rights since January 2024.

Ini Edo loses ownership rights to Shanty Town. Credit: @inidedo @chichinworah

In her petition, the actress sought to claim ownership of the trademarks and copyrights linked to ‘Shanty Town.'

However, the Nigerian Trademark Tribunal, in a declaration, said Nworah and GCM Giant Creative Media Limited are the rightful owners of the trademarks Shanty Town and Scar, meaning the filmmaker came out victorious ahead of Ini Edo.

After the tribunal's ruling, a separate decision by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) also upheld the validity of the copyright certificates issued to Nworah on July 24, 2024, while the commission dismissed Ini Edo's petition.

Nworah lawyers were quoted as saying, “the successful defence of these claims highlights the importance of protecting creative works and ensuring fair compensation for artists.”

