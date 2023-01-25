Legendary Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, recently gained the hearts of more fans over his performance in Netflix series, Shanty Town

The movie star took to his Instagram page to delight netizens with some of his looks from the movie set

Many fans gushed over the different photos of RMD on set with Chidi Mokeme, Nancy Isime and other actors

Popular Nollywood veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, is currently still enjoying the buzz over recently released Netflix show, Shanty Town.

The mini-series which featured a number of Nollywood heavyweights trended on social media over the performances of the actors.

RMD played the role of Chief Fernandez in the series and he took to his official Instagram page to share some photos from the film set.

Fans react to photos of RMD, others on Shanty Town movie set. Photos: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

The movie star showed some of his different looks on the show and also posted snaps of him with his co-stars such as Nancy Isime, Chidi Mokeme, and Peter Okoye of PSquare.

In his caption he wrote:

“When the big bad wolf awaits its prey.”

See the photos below:

Netizens react to RMD’s photos from Shanty Town

Shortly after the actor posted snaps from the set of the Shanty Town show, a number of fans took to his comment section to react. Some of them praised his performance while others shared quotes from the show. Read some comments below:

sharonooja:

"My favourite villain "

omawonder:

"Ose you fear me inside this feem o! "

uchejombo:

"Big bad wolf"

abangmercy:

" Chief Fernández “if na like this dem dey do all the girls; girls for remain”?"

atana_global:

"Your role is typical example of what our politicians are doing today. God help us"

cicyogie:

"RMD is nobody’s mate tho, name a role he didn’t kill, I’ll wait."

Source: Legit.ng