Ini Edo and Chinenye Nworah are reportedly fighting over the ownership of their series, 'Shanty Town'

Edo was said to have written a letter of cease and desist to Netflix, a streaming service from having any arrangement with Nworah

However, Nworah was said to have claimed that she was the only owner of the blockbuster movie

Nollywood actress Ini Edo is alleged to be embroiled in a legal battle with Chinenye Nworah over the ownership of their series, 'Shanty Town'.

In a new development, the two heavyweights are said to have disagreed over who owns the film. It was alleged that Edo had written a cease and desist letter to Netflix and asked the streaming service not to sign a deal with Nworah for the sequel of the series.

Ini Edo and Chinenye Nworah allegedly fight over Shanty Town. Photo credit @chichinworah/@iniedo

Edo claims 5 percent pay of series

In the letter written by Ini Edo's lawyers, the actress claimed that 5 percent of the series belongs to the producers and not just Nworah.

The fashionista also said Nworah signed an agreement with two other companies so the ownership right should be given to three people.

Nworah disagrees with Edo

In her response to Edo's alleged legal suit, Nworah said the movie belongs solely to her. She described her claims as false and malicious.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of the fight between Edo and Nwora. Here are some of the comments below:

@gsaintuplifted:

"Make them just leave the ownership to Chidi Mokeme."

@henry_mbaha:

"Ashanty battle two aunties in a fierce battle who will be the winner."

@seejoysat:

"Two head are better than one but when plenty money enter the heads go begin jammmm each other chai , this matter no go easy oh."

@chii_doris:

"I thought it was Mercy. I come dey look dey name and the picture."

@itz_golden_bae:

"Dis one nor concern me."

@viola_concept:

"Na why I hate combine business."

@amahdennis:

"This one no concern me, who get garri? I get sugar."

@trustfavour:

"Na this kind fight I like let's go to court. No be social media fight."

@annie_goldsignature:

"Thought the movie was ini’s."

@theomotayomi:

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with entering into business partnerships. What's wrong is not defining the terms clearly and signing contracts to avoid disputes before proceeding with the partnership."

@ivapaisly:

"Na who win Get am. Make them no stress us with their problems."

