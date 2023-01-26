Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has shared his opinion about the trending series Shanty Town

According to Uche Maduagwu, the series was overhyped as he added that the storyline was uninteresting

The actor, who stirred reactions, however, stressed that the cinematography and production were top-notch

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the trending series Shanty Town which features the likes of Nancy Isime, Ini Edo, Peter Okoye, and Richard Mofe-Damijo, among others.

According to Uche, he was confused after watching the series which he described as an overrated Asaba movie.

Uche Maduagwu tells colleagues to work on their storyline.

Source: Instagram

The actor raised questions about singer Peter Okoye and Nancy Isime's roles in the series.

Uche, however, acknowledged that the production was high quality as he urged his colleagues to work on their storylines.

In his words:

"So after all the Hype on Shanty Town, I finally sat down to #watch and I was so confused, it was a glorified ASABA movie, the story line was so uninteresting and a little bit more like our regular ASABA movie, only difference was it super high quality cinematography and advanced better production, when exactly did Peter of PSQUARE turn Actor? Nancy showing unnecessary body is more confusing, Walahi some #Yoruba movies have better story line than this, Na all Hype, and this is why E go TEY before Nollywood go smell OSCAR #Awards because we not ready to be extraordinary in our story telling, imagine in 2023, we are bringing out this?"

See his post below:

Netizens react as Uche Maduagwu says Shanty Town was overhyped

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jmkexclusive3:

"Totally disagree with you. Shanty town is an outstanding movie. I thoroughly enjoyed it."

iamcherikoko:

"Go and make your own to win OSCAR and stop spoiling other peoples hard work."

dr.nedfrancis:

"Oga Keep quiet….. stop constituting nuisance. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Shanty Town. I’ve watched it twice and still craving to watch it again. I can’t also wait for the continuation."

chidialex2019:

"Dis one madness day increase everyday."

realcynthiaenkay:

"Bad belly people everywhere. Please go wear your red bra. Leave talent for talented people."

