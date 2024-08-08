Nigerian comedian Brain Jotter’s Gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance has reached the Paris Olympics

Long jump athlete Ese Brume performed the dance move on her way out of the dressing room

Brume, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finished fifth in the 2024 final

The Nigerian entertainment industry is taking over the world in remarkable fashion as a vital Nigerian dance takes centre stage at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Comedian and content creator Brain Jotter's viral dance move gwo gwo gwo ngwo, which used the 1973 track by veteran artiste Mike Ejeagha, has been dominating the Nigerian social media space.

Ese Brume participating in the long jump at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo by Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

As seen in a video on social media, Nigerian long jumper Ese Brume replicates the dance move during her entrance for the Olympics Long Jump final.

The Ugheli-born athlete who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics missed the chance to do better than her record from the previous tournament, where she won the bronze medal.

She finished fifth at the just concluded finals, jumping her best distance of the night 6.70m.

Source: Legit.ng