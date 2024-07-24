Funke Akindele is trying to mediate peace between hype man God Over Everything and his boy, Barber Chair

The hype man had cried out after Barber Chair stopped working for him, he noted that what the boy did was painful

While settling their quarrel, the actress said that Barber Chair should not go back o the street because there was nothing there

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has given her two cents to hype man Adesina Taiwo, better known as God Over Everything (GOE) and his protégé, Barber Chair over their ongoing feud.

Legit.ng had reported that the hype man had cried out about what Barber Chair did to him. He noted that he invested millions on him, but he wanted to stop working with him.

Funke Akindele speaks to GOE and Barber Chair. Photo credit @funkejenifaakindlele/@moneygee

Source: Instagram

According to the high grossing movie act, Barber Chair needed to calm down, and he shouldn't make a hasty decision to leave his boss. The mother of two explained that there was nothing on the street.

Akindele added that Barber Chair should stay with his boss and endure the training he was being given.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Akindele speaks to GOE

In the live session made by the mother of two which had the warring parties and some other people on board, she said that GOE should discipline Barber Chair, but he should not be too strict with him.

She also advised him to allow his protégé leave if he insisted that he wanted to go back to the street. The actress further noted that GOE should not force him to go to school.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to what Akindele told the warring parties

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@imdacova:

"Take ham, chop ham, eat ham, this is the only bitter truth you need."

@kamo_state:

"Fact.."

@gucci_oheji:

"Why can't they advice the young man to go back to school?"

@bigwolfserene:

"Na wetin dey him mind he go still do."

@androydpapi_shotz:

"Best advice from a mother."

@scoobynero:

"Hmmm she yarning a whole lotta facts !!! Anybody we get ear make e take this advice she giving this lil king n go harder ."

@dahmiedroll:

"Na Lyta fit explain weytin him eye dey see."

@gboye_desmond:

"God bless Funke. Street ain't smiling."

@obaksolo:

"His mother us another problem in his life."

@zero_pa_4lyf:

"Shay barber chair dea stay one place.'

@kvngdave_update:

"Why una Dey force this boy bayi - dem dey force person again."

Wizkid gives God Over Everything millions

Legit.ng recalls reporting when GOE broke out last year after his song Italawa, dedicated to Wizkid, went viral.

In appreciation of the track, Wizkid gave GOE N20m.

In a video that went gone viral, the hypeman, who was spotted with comedian Salo, was overjoyed.

Source: Legit.ng